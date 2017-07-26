5 Bars Communities to Develop Wireless Marketing Plan and Accelerate Small Cell Deployment for the City of Irvine CA

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wireless master plans, asset marketing and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States, announced today an agreement to develop a Wireless Marketing Plan for the City of Irvine. Irvine is known as the premier master planned city in America, with award winning schools and a “safe city” designation.



5 Bars Communities has entered into a multi-year agreement with the City of Irvine and will begin marketing the city’s assets for small cell and wireless use. Irvine’s original master plan allows for flexibility to respond to new needs in changing times and to expand on its original vision and guiding principles. This wireless effort will enhance the ability of residents and visitors to access high speed wireless connectivity throughout the city. The comprehensive program encompasses intelligent infrastructure technologies, Smart City initiatives, and 5G wireless planning.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the applications process. In collaboration with the carriers, 5 Bars will streamline applications with a predictable process while preserving aesthetics.

5 Bars will act as an advocate for the City, in collaboration with carriers, in order to minimize impact from wireless facility siting decisions. The decision for the City of Irvine to partner with 5 Bars was based on maintaining control, preventing visual blight and increasing connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. The solution will be the basis to deploy Smart City infrastructure, enhance business investment, and improve city services.

About 5 Bars Communities:

5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities, is headquartered in Irvine, California. A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing plans, engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies for cities and municipalities.

About City of Irvine:

Irvine has become a nationally recognized city. With a population of 242,651, it spans 65 square miles and is recognized as one of America’s safest and most successful master-planned urban communities.

More information: http://xgcommunities.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities LLC

(949) 514-4617

[email protected]

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0724s2p-5barscomm-300dpi.jpg

News Source: 5 BARS Communities

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/5-bars-communities-to-develop-wireless-marketing-plan-and-accelerate-small-cell-deployment-for-the-city-of-irvine-ca/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.