5 BARS names Monnie McGaffigan President

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 5 BARS® announced today the appointment of Monnie McGaffigan as president of the wireless solutions firm. 5 Bars is a premier provider of master wireless plans and marketing agreements for cities and municipalities across the United States.



“We are fortunate to have such great breadth and talent within the 5 Bars team. As we begin 2017, I would like to recognize the contributions made in our organization,” said John Clarey, CEO of 5 Bars. “Monnie is a talented leader who has developed our organization into a first-class service provider, advocating for our clients to create the best wireless experience for their citizens, residents, businesses, fans and visitors.”

Monnie joined 5 Bars in 2015 as Senior Vice President, leading business development, carrier relations and program management in our Sports and Large Public Venues group. During her time at 5 Bars, she gained additional responsibilities leading the 5 Bars Communities division.

Monnie is an experienced customer champion, and leading the advocacy for cities in their advancement of wireless technologies was a natural fit. As a 25-year technology veteran, McGaffigan has an extensive wireless background that includes experience with carriers, cable operators, service and infrastructure providers alongside emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things. Her extensive background will accelerate the 5 Bars Communities vision.

About 5 Bars:

5 Bars is a privately held company in Irvine, Calif. that provides wireless master planning for communities, stadiums and large-scale venues through master planning network development, ownership and management. 5 Bars works with venue owners to design, build, operate, monetize and maintain state-of-the-art seamless wireless networks with world-class infrastructure while enhancing wireless connectivity. 5 Bars is a leading provider of commercial indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS, small cells and high density carrier-grade Wi-Fi networks.

For more information, visit http://5Bars.com/.

About 5 Bars Communities:

5 Bars Communities™ provides wireless master planning, marketing and management of network infrastructure including cell tower, outdoor small cells and distributed antenna systems. 5 Bars provides cities and communities new capabilities, additional revenue streams, operational efficiencies and strong benefits to the economy to create a modern framework for livable sustainable smart cities.

For more information, visit http://5bars.com/communities/.

