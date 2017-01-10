5 Bars welcomes Greg Steininger as National Vice President of Communities

IRVINE, Calif., Jan 10, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- 5 Bars(TM) a leader in wireless technology solutions, announced the appointment of Greg Steininger as National Vice President, Communities. 5 Bars is a premier provider of wireless master plans and asset marketing for cities, counties and large-scale venues.



As a 20 year leader in technology and telecommunications, Steininger brings extensive background building highly successful sales organizations and State & Local programs. Steininger will lead the 5 Bars Communities team focusing on the acceleration of small cell and 5G deployments for cities and municipalities throughout the country.



"I could not be more excited to be part of a team that is dedicated to partnering with and advocating for Communities as they proactively develop a Wireless Master Plan that enhances communication capabilities for its businesses and residents, while protecting the city's assets and aesthetics," said Steininger.



Steininger spent his formative years with IBM, GE, and Nextel, where he was part of the team that built Nextel's national public sector program. He led the West Region Public Sector sales organization up until and beyond the merger with Sprint.



"Steininger's background extends beyond providing technology solutions. His diverse experience in both business and the military provides us with a unique perspective in continuing to build a culture of results, discipline and excellence," said 5 Bars CEO, John Clarey.



Greg is a graduate of the University of Southern California and a veteran of the United States Army.



About 5 Bars:



5 Bars is a privately held company in Irvine Calif. that provides wireless master planning for communities, stadiums and large-scale venues through master planning network development, ownership and management. 5 Bars works with venue owners to design, build, operate, monetize and maintain state-of-the-art seamless wireless networks with world-class infrastructure while enhancing wireless connectivity. 5 Bars is a leading provider of commercial indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS, small cells and high density carrier-grade Wi-Fi networks. For more information, visit http://5Bars.com/.



About 5 Bars Communities:



5 Bars Communities(TM) provides Wireless Master Planning, Marketing and Management of network infrastructure including cell tower, outdoor small cells and distributed antenna systems. 5 Bars provides cities and communities new capabilities, additional revenue streams, operational efficiencies and strong benefits to the economy to create a modern framework for livable sustainable smart cities.



For more information, visit http://5bars.com/communities.



