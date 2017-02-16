5KPlayer Dethrones SHAREit uTorrent on Softonic Top Software Download List

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dearmob’s 5KPlayer today kicks SHAREit off its throne on Softonic front-page top download list, leaving the old tycoon – SHAREit in the second place, followed by uTorrent, Whatsapp, and Mozilla Firefox.



To celebrate, 5KPlayer joined with Digiarty offers every user the first HD Video Converter Giveaway campaign 2017: https://www.5kplayer.com/software/win-free-copy.htm — limited 20 copies are offered every day.

In just 2 years, from breaking the ice as a media player newbie to crowning as the “Top Download” on Softonic, outweighing other software celebrities, 5KPlayer has accumulated practical experience and so has it gained equally great amount of downloads – over 3,800,000 downloads in total, 413,000 downloads therein from Softonic alone in January 2017, which already paves the way for 2017 first quarter to witness a bigger download hike.

5KPlayer, by balancing highly reliable performances with speedy expansion has won the mass users’ heart in innovativeness of functions, trust-worthiness of quality, and the overall seamlessness operation.

“The integration of 3D HEVC and 8K 4K video playback, online music movie download and iOS 10 AirPlay mirroring and recording is a very practical idea to facilitate user experience, and 5KPlayer claims to make persistent effort in refining each utility,” says Houston Xu, the product manager of Dearmob.

In regard to 5KPlayer future direction, Houston also remarked that “Since we endeavor to create an all-round media player with superb capability to meet almost every user’s demands, we are now by all means striving to eliminate the possible flaws, including the overall 4K video download speed, specific H264 video playback issues. Users have every reason to believe that 5KPlayer next version will be another quantum leap in performance enhancement with many surprises in box!”

Anyway, this big ranking overthrow proves that 5KPlayer is gaining its popularity momentum as a well-accepted free multimedia player at the beginning of 2017. But how long can its dominance last? And how would those in the backseat react next? No matter how, Softonic is about to welcome a potential fierce homepage ranking battle in the entire year 2017.

Pricing and Availability:

Users can get the free copy of World Class HD Video Converter at:

https://www.5kplayer.com/software/win-free-copy.htm

About DearMob, Inc.:

DearMob, Inc., a vigorous software company with a forward-looking vision, keeps pushing itself in developing new products and revamping 5KPlayer’s capability. With a foothold in mobile solutions, media playback, online video download, and AirPlay in 2016, DearMob is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products to Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in the year 2017.

For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

Twitter: @5KPlayer

News Source: DearMob Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/5kplayer-dethrones-shareit-utorrent-on-softonic-top-software-download-list/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.