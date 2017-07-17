Actor Steve Comisar Gets Released From Prison on July 21, Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Asked to Help Him

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On July 21 the prison gates will open and actor Steve Comisar will once again be a free man. After spending 15 years in federal prison for fraud Comisar will try to pick up the pieces and resume an acting career. Unfortunately, after such a long absence the odds will be stacked against him.



Enter some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities who have been called upon by Comisar for a little help. For the past year Comisar has personally contacted some of the industry’s top A-list actors, directors, producers, and agents, to assist him with a career jump start. With a few movie roles under his belt after his release, Comisar should have a decent chance at success. This plea for assistance has received national media coverage over the past year.

Victor Kruglov, Comisar’s longtime manager says, “Hollywood A-listers are unlike the government brainwashed sheep who shy away from anyone with a criminal record. They have the courage to step up and help someone in need regardless of their past transgressions. That’s what I love about this business.”

Barry Freed, a retired ICM talent agent says, “The guy committed fraud for God’s sake. He didn’t kill anyone. He deserves a second chance. Nobody’s perfect and everyone screws up. I can’t even count how many major players in this industry broke the law, went to jail or prison, and got another chance. I encourage everyone to help him.”

Some of the industry A-Lister’s asked to help Comisar include, Steven Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Judd Apatow, Adam Sandler, Ari Emanuel, Seth Rogan, Ben Stiller, Jim Toth, Mark Wahlberg, Graham King, Sean Penn, Jack Dorsey, Joel & Ethan Coen, J.J. Abrams, and Oprah.

Comisar, now 55, is from Beverly Hills, California. Since a teenager he has had many acting roles in movies, television shows, and commercials. He has written a book on fraud prevention and has appeared regularly as a fraud guru on “The View” and “Dateline NBC.” Comisar is best known for being the only Hollywood actor on the planet who is also a famous fraudster. He is also the first celebrity felon to acquire close to one million Twitter followers and over one million YouTube views while in prison.

