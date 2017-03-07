Altavera Extends Mortgage Fulfillment Operations to Ten New States

DENVER, Colo., Mar 07, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Altavera Mortgage Services (Altavera), a Computershare company and leading provider of outsourced residential mortgage origination services, today announced that it has received residential mortgage licensing approval in ten new states, bringing to 36 its total number of state licenses. Altavera's origination services are newly available in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and the District of Columbia.



The news follows Computershare's acquisition of Altavera in May 2016 and Altavera's January 2017 announcement that it would expand licensing to several additional states to meet growing demand for its private-label mortgage services. Altavera's customizable, fully SAFE Act-compliant fulfillment solutions include processing and underwriting of conforming, jumbo and non-Qualified Mortgage loans. The company also specializes in closed-loan file review for a variety of loan types.



For complete and up-to-date information on Altavera's licensing status, visit http://altavera.com/licensing/.



"Federal and state laws are abundantly clear. Third parties involved in residential mortgage loan fulfillment, which includes contract processing and underwriting, must be licensed to provide those services. At Altavera, we do not take lightly these legal obligations," said Altavera President Brian Simons, adding that Altavera employs a team of regulatory experts to ensure the company remains compliant.



"When Computershare bought Altavera and Capital Markets Cooperative last May, we emphasized that we would invest in both companies and enable them to build on the success they'd already achieved," said Nick Oldfield, CEO of Computershare Loan Services, the umbrella brand for all of Computershare's mortgage servicing businesses. "We're really pleased to announce this licensing expansion for Altavera and look forward to further expansion of our services throughout 2017."



Typically, both individual mortgage loan originators (MLOs) and companies that engage in mortgage loan origination, including third-party service providers, must hold a license in each state in which they conduct business. Licensing requirements are intended to help borrowers and other purchasers of mortgage origination services verify that their MLO is qualified to conduct mortgage business and has not been convicted of any civil or criminal wrongdoing.



Lenders can verify the licensing status of their third-party fulfillment vendors by conducting a search of the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System & Registery (NMLS(R)) Consumer Access(SM) database at http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.



About Altavera:

Based in Denver, Colorado, Altavera is a leading provider of outsourced residential mortgage origination services. Altavera's SAFE Act-compliant staff of seasoned, U.S.-based specialists helps clients streamline operations, minimize costs and achieve faster cycle times for greater customer satisfaction and profitability. The firm's service delivery is structured to meet each client's specific needs for loan processing, underwriting, closing and funding.



For more information, visit http://altavera.com.



About Computershare Limited:

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialize in corporate trust, bankruptcy, class action and utility administration, and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.



Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organizations use us to streamline and maximize the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers. Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 16,000 employees worldwide.



For more information, visit https://www.computershare.com.



About Computershare Loan Services (CLS):

Computershare Loan Services (CLS) is a leading international third-party mortgage servicing business, currently administering over $100 billion of assets. We continue to invest in technology and servicing enhancements globally and in mortgage servicing rights across the USA. We help mortgage lenders optimize the performance of their portfolios and support hundreds of thousands of borrowers throughout the lifecycle of every loan. Our expertise, experience and understanding of large volumes of complex financial data also help us provide insight and services to mortgage providers, investors and real estate professionals.

News Source: Altavera Mortgage Services LLC

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/altavera-extends-mortgage-fulfillment-operations-to-ten-new-states/