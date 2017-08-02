Altavera Mortgage Services COO Debora Aydelotte Recognized as HousingWire 2017 Woman of Influence

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 2, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Altavera Mortgage Services (Altavera), a Computershare company and leading provider of outsourced residential mortgage origination services, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte has been named one of HousingWire magazine’s 2017 Women of Influence.



Aydelotte, who was also selected to grace the cover of HousingWire’s August issue, was chosen for her career-long accomplishments as a mortgage finance executive, outspoken advocacy of diversity and inclusion practices and instrumental role in growing Altavera from industry up-and-comer to leading national provider. She has served the mortgage, banking and fintech sectors for more than 20 years, much of it focused on expansion and profitability at firms such as Wells Fargo, HomeSide Lending and Mellon Bank.

“This honor couldn’t belong to a more deserving individual,” said Computershare Loan Services CEO Nick Oldfield. “Debora is respected as one of the keenest minds in mortgage banking. Her operational and strategic expertise is an integral part of Altavera’s success, and her staunch stance on fairness and inclusion in the workplace continues to define our culture and set the bar for our industry.”

“As the mortgage industry continues to do the right thing — increase diversity in the workforce — the housing finance business will likewise keep moving from strength to strength,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “The progress is undeniable; as the number of influential women in housing grows, so does our recognition for the Influential Women of Housing. Our list is bigger and better than ever.”

HousingWire’s annual Women of Influence list honors “individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the industry at large – with a specific focus on contributions made in the most recent 12 months. Their energy, ideas, achievements, as well as commitment to excellence and progress give us a look at the future of the industry.” For a full list of honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/40821-women-of-influence-2017.

About Altavera:

Altavera is a leading provider of outsourced residential mortgage origination and due diligence review services. Its SAFE Act-compliant staff of seasoned, U.S.-based fulfillment specialists helps clients streamline operations, minimize costs and achieve faster cycle times for greater customer satisfaction and profitability. Altavera’s fully customizable closed-loan file review services enable investors and aggregators to reduce risk and make better-informed decisions. Based in Denver, Colorado, Altavera is a Computershare company.

For more information, visit http://www.altavera.com.

About Computershare Limited:

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialize in corporate trust, bankruptcy, class action and utility administration, and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world’s leading organizations use us to streamline and maximize the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers. Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 16,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.computershare.com/.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is by far the nation’s most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.

