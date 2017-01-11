Andy Warhol Discovered as an Honor Roll Student in Document – First Printed Mention of Warhol’s Name

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 11, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A newly discovered piece of Andy Warhol History is up for sale by The Metallic Art Gallery on eBay. It shows the great artist’s name as Andrew Warhola in a student honor roll document deserving of an Honorable Mention for his performance in his first semester of the ninth grade at Schenley High School in Pittsburgh.



It is also the first printed mention of Andy Warhol’s name, adding to this new insight on Warhol. As its owner, Mr. Samaniego of Metallic Art Gallery, who has studied on Warhol’s life and works for the past five years, has also discovered more Warhol history on this document.

Andy Warhol was best friends with Ellie Simon through high school. She also went on with him through college and then off to New York to live with him and other college friends. Ellie has also been discovered on this same Honor Roll document as deserving of an Honorable Mention for her performance.

This adds new documentary insight and history to their friendship in high school, which is talked about in various Warhol biography books.

