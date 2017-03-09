Where can you find low-cost training in robotics?

Robotics are a big part of modern Dayton, OH manufacturing. Now, Sinclair Community College has partnered with the Miami Valley Career Technical Center to offer you short courses in practical robotics.

The programs are for everyone, including those already working in manufacturing who want to upgrade their skills, as well as those who are just beginning in the industry.

See the full announcement by clicking here, or see below for details about the upcoming information sessions:

Robotics training information sessions

Where: Sinclair Conference Center, 444 W. Third St., Dayton OH

When: Monday, April 25, 2017, 10–11 a.m. or Wednesday, April 27, 2017, 6–7 p.m.

For more information: workforce.sinclair.edu

Employers need you for jobs in manufacturing

There is a regional need for workers with knowledge of robotics. The three separate Sinclair-Miami Valley courses cover the three main robotics systems used in factories today. Those systems are Kuka, Motoman, and Fanuc.

Finding qualified workers is an urgent need for local manufacturers. There are many jobs in the Dayton area for qualified robotics operators and programmers, and these jobs offer good wages. It’s worth finding out more about enrolling in training.

How much does the training cost?

The best news is that the courses cost just $50 each, which is a fraction of their value. And even that fee is refunded to students who successfully complete their courses. This program is part of Workforce, which helps people get qualified for immediate job openings.

The Sinclair CC and Miami Valley CTC partnership is also supported by Yaskawa America, producer of the Motoman robotics system. Yaskawa is a worldwide company with a plant in Miamisburg.

Proto Plastics produces high quality plastic injection molded parts. To learn how we can partner with you, contact us today!

The post APR 25th: Robotics Training for Dayton, OH Manufacturing appeared first on Proto Plastics.