ARMCO Named One of American’s Top Mortgage Companies to Work for by National Mortgage Professional Magazine

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of financial quality control and compliance software, announced that it earned a spot on National Mortgage Professional magazine’s (NMP) annual Top 100 Mortgage Employers list for 2017.



“We are elated to be named to NMP’s annual America’s Top Mortgage Employers list this year,” said Avi Naider, chairman and chief executive officer of ARMCO. “As we continue to innovate and grow, it is the dedication, employee collaboration, and attention to our clients that is a major contributing factor to ARMCO’s success. Being named to NMP’s list speaks volumes about our extremely devoted staff and team culture.”

The annual award rankings are based on the magazine’s proprietary Mortgage Company Employer Score (MECS). The MECS weighs and scores various areas in a company to arrive at the list each year. A polling of NMP subscribers is used with the following criteria: corporate culture; compensation; day-to-day management; internal communications; marketing; training; resources; long-term strategy; ingenuity; speed; technology; and industry participation.

NMP is one of the mortgage industry’s leading go-to sources for extensive news coverage for mortgages, origination, compliance, secondary marketing, servicing, settlement, technology, trending, and more.

About ARMCO:

ARMCO – ACES Risk Management delivers web-based audit technology solutions, as well as powerful data and analytics, to the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and outsourcing professionals. A trusted partner devoted to client relationships, ARMCO offers best-in-class quality control and compliance software that provides U.S. banks, mortgage companies and service providers the technology and data needed to support loan integrity, meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk and drive positive business decisions.

ARMCO’s flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, is available at any point in the mortgage loan lifecycle, to any size lender, and is user-definable. ACES standardizes audit requirements, ties pre-funding reviews to post-closing quality control audits, enables seamless trend analysis, identifies credit, compliance and process deficiencies and helps create manageable action plans.

For more information, visit http://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

News Source: ARMCO ACES Risk Management

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/armco-named-one-of-americans-top-mortgage-companies-to-work-for-by-national-mortgage-professional-magazine/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.