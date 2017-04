Speaker: Chris Heckaman

Hidden stories abound amongst the most unsuspecting human champions -and every once in a while we discover a story that calls us to rise up and take hold of who we are and Whose we are. This weekend we begin a new series of lessons on life, love and leadership. Don't miss this chance to be inspired towards your next powerful step in life. AT THE MOVIES: "Hidden Figures"

