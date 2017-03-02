Attorney Bernard Walsh Attended the Southern Trial Lawyers Association Mardi Gras Conference

NEW ORLEANS La., Mar 02, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bernard F. Walsh of the personal injury and civil trial law firm Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh attended the 29th Annual Southern Trial Lawyers Association Mardi Gras Conference



Drawing personal injury plaintiff's attorneys and legal professionals from fourteen different states, the Southern Trial Lawyers Association Mardi Gras Conference is one of the year's largest networking opportunities for lawyers practicing civil law.



Hosted at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in the French Quarters of New Orleans, the conference began with a welcome reception by Southern Trial Lawyers President, Pamela Mullis. Offering Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits, and one of the year's largest networking opportunities, the Southern Trial Lawyers Association conference featured more than 35 different seminars given by some of the nation's most experienced personal injury attorneys on a wide variety of specialized practice areas.



Attorney Bernard F. Walsh offered this comment about attending the event, "The Southern Trial Lawyers Association Mardi Gras has sold out for the past eighteen years and after attending, it's easy to see why. All around the country state governments have frequently been pushing measures that will enhance profits of powerful insurance companies at the expense of consumers, and events like the STLA conference allow for those of us who defend the rights of everyday citizens to pool together our knowledge and experience.



"This networking event helps attorneys from states across the southeast to stay informed in effective courtroom techniques, be better prepared for tough cases, and represent their clients with the most up to date information. The net impact for the STLA conference and other meetings like these is to help strengthen the judicial system."



About Attorney Bernard Walsh:

Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board of Governors, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.



A partner at the Personal Injury law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh; Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent(R) rating on Martindale-Hubbell(R), and is a Superb rated attorney with Avvo.com.



Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh

5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton FL, 34203

Local: 941-752-7200



More at: http://www.GetMejustice.com/.

News Source: Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez and Walsh

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/attorney-bernard-walsh-attended-the-southern-trial-lawyers-association-mardi-gras-conference/