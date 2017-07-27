Attorney Bernard Walsh Honors The Legacy Of America’s Most Famous Trial Lawyer At The Melvin M. Belli Society Seminar

BOSTON, Mass., July 27, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Bernard F. Walsh from the Bradenton Florida office of Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, joined with fellow trial lawyers from around the United States in honoring the legacy of America’s most famous trial lawyer, Melvin M. Belli.



Held at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston Massachusetts, the 70th Annual Melvin M. Belli Society seminar drew prominent trial attorneys from around the country to honor and continue the legacy of legal icon Mel Belli. Founded in 1981, The Belli Society is a group of civil trial lawyers from many countries dedicated to preserving and enhancing Belli’s legacy.

Widely considered to be one of the most influential trial lawyers in American history, Mel Belli has been called the “Father of Demonstrative Evidence” for his innovative methods of illustrating clients’ injuries within the courtroom. Belli often used many objects to help the court understand the nature of his clients’ injuries, including artificial legs, scale models, human skeletons, photography, actual vehicle and more devices to increase the understanding of the jury. Belli’s methods have become best practice for representing clients in personal injury cases, and his multi-volume legal books Modern Trials is still considered the standard textbook on demonstrative evidence in trials.

Given in conjunction with the American Association of Justice Convention, the event featured more than 28 individual seminars from nationally recognized trial attorneys in a variety of issues related to representing clients in civil trial law. Attendees earned CLE (continuing legal education) credits required by many State Bar Associations.

Attorney Bernard Walsh had this to say about attending the event, “Melvin M. Belli is one of the most important individuals that most people have never heard of. Belli’s methods have shaped the way civil trial cases are represented in court to the great benefit of the American Justice system, and provide civil trial attorneys effective means of representing the rights of their clients.

“The Melvin M. Belli Society does important work in ensuring that the lessons learned and strides made in our civil court systems are not forgotten.”

About Attorney Bernard Walsh:

Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board of Governors, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.

A partner at the Personal Injury law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh; Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida’s largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent® rating on Martindale-Hubbell®, and is a Superb rated attorney with Avvo.com.

Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh

5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton FL, 34203

Local: 941-752-7200

More at: http://www.GetMejustice.com/.

News Source: Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez and Walsh

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/attorney-bernard-walsh-honors-the-legacy-of-americas-most-famous-trial-lawyer-at-the-melvin-m-belli-society-seminar/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.