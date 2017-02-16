Attorney Bernard Walsh Speaks at National Trial Lawyers Summit on Trucking Accident Representation

MIAMI, Fla., Feb 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bernard F. Walsh, Esq., from the Bradenton office of personal injury law firm Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, spoke at the 2017 Trial Lawyers Summit about trucking accident representation for plaintiffs.



Billed as "the number one conference of the year," the Trial Lawyers Summit draws top civil trial plaintiff's attorneys and criminal defense attorneys from around the nation. Attorney Bernard Walsh was selected as a speaker during the event, and gave a seminar entitled "How An Attorney Works - A Trucking Case: The A to Z Basics."



Bernard Walsh has accumulated years of experience working on trucking accident recoveries, and the seminar offered critical information for attorneys considering offering representation for trucking accident victims. Outlining ways a trucking accident case differs from an auto accident case, the seminar also alerted attorneys that trucking accident representation is demanding in both financial and time resources for the plaintiff's attorney, requiring serious commitment.



Held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel Miami Florida, the Trial Lawyers Summit boasted a lineup of more than 60 speakers made up of the nation's most experienced attorneys and legal industry professionals. An accredited CLE (Continuing Legal Education) event, attendees had the opportunity to earn a years worth of CLE credits as required by the Florida Bar Association.



Featured guest speakers at the event included four-time super bowl champion quarterback Joe Montana, National Trial Lawyers President Tom Girardi and President-Elect Christian Searcy. Entertainment was provided by Don Felder, former lead guitarist of The Eagles.



Attorney Bernard Walsh offered this comment about the National Trial Lawyers Summit, "In an environment where lobbyists and representatives from the powerful insurance industry continuously work to influence state legislatures around the United States to change laws in their favor, it is essential that attorneys and members of the civil justice system remain vigilant and committed to defending the rights of the people. By bringing together member attorneys from law firms around the country at the National Trial Lawyers Summit, we can better share ideas and experiences in an effort to improve courtroom skills and increase awareness to better maintain a strong legal system for all citizens."



About Attorney Bernard Walsh:

Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board of Governors, the National Trial Lawyers Association and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.



A partner at the Personal Injury law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh; Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent(R) rating on Martindale-Hubbell(R), and is a Superb rated attorney with Avvo.com.



Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh

5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton FL, 34203

Local: 941-752-7200



More at: http://www.GetMejustice.com/.



