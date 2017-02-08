Attorney Bernard Walsh Speaks to Students on ‘The Art of Communication’ at The Florida Justice Association’s Law School Outreach Reception

TAMPA, Fla., Feb 08, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Bernard F. Walsh gave a seminar on "The Art Of Communication" during the Florida Justice Association's Law School Outreach reception at Cooley Law School.



Held at the Tampa Bay Campus of Cooley Law School located in Riverview Florida, the Florida Justice Association's (FJA) student outreach reception facilitated interaction and networking opportunities between FJA member attorneys, and Cooley Law School students and facility.



Part of a wider effort by the FJA to help prepare Florida law school students as they transition from schools to the workplace, the Law School Outreach reception aims to give the next generation of attorneys and legal professionals access to the resources and networks of the Florida Justice Association.



Moderated by Attorney Bernard F. Walsh of Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, the reception featured seminars by guest speakers, a presentation by the Florida Justice Association, as well as an open forum style question and answer session between students and a panel of attorneys comprised of experienced lawyers from law firms around the State.



As this year's seminar centered primarily on aiding students in their efforts to locate employment with Florida law firms, Bernard F. Walsh Esq., gave a lecture entitled "The Art Of Communication."



Encouraging students to use more effective ways to communicate to achieve their goals both in and out of courtroom situations, the lecture which has been described by past participants as 'genuinely moving', includes real world examples of communication from actual cases that resulted in successful outcomes.



After the presentations students participated in an open forum discussion with panel members on selecting an area of practice, and what attorneys will be looking for in student resumes and during interviews. Members of the discussion panel included, FJA Representative John Fox, Cooley Law School Dean Kathy Gustafson, Nicola Larmond-Harvey Esq. FJA Young Lawyers Division, Dr. Santo Steven BiFulco, BiFulco Medical Group, Daniel Murphy Esq., Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez & Walsh, Bernard Walsh, Esq., Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez & Walsh, Cooley Law School Dean Ronald Sutton, David Hall Esq., and Kevin Gallagher, Esq.



Attorney Bernard F. Walsh offered this comment about the 2017 FJA event, "A strong and effective justice system is the foundation from which our democracy was built on. As students move from law schools such as Cooley to positions at firms in Florida and around the country, they will become an important force upholding our legal system into the future. As such, having the opportunity to offer advice to such an important influential group is a real honor. It has been a refreshing privilege to speak with students and witness first-hand the motivation, drive, energy and enthusiasm of the next generation of attorneys."



About Attorney Bernard Walsh:



A highly experienced AV rated attorney and founder of the Manasota Trial Lawyers Board, Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America (APITLA), the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board Of Governors, the National Trial Lawyers Association and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.



Bernard Walsh is an active member of the Manatee and Sarasota Sheriff's Advisory Boards, the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council and the One Hundred Club for Law Enforcement in Manatee.



Partner at the Personal Injury and Civil Trial Law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh, Bernard Walsh has helped hundreds of Floridians get fair compensation for injuries. Additionally, Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent(r) rating on Martindale-Hubbell(r), a doctors and attorneys ratings website and is Superb rated attorney with Avvo.com.



Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh

5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton FL, 34203

Local: 941-752-7200



More information: http://www.GetMejustice.com/.



*PHOTO Caption: Personal Injury Attorney Bernard Walsh and members of the FJA law school outreach panel at Cooley Law School.



News Source: Shapiro Goldman Babboni and Walsh

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/attorney-bernard-walsh-speaks-to-students-on-the-art-of-communication-at-the-florida-justice-associations-law-school-outreach-reception/