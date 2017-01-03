Attorney Bernard Walsh Supports the FHP Troop ‘F’ North District Holiday Party

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan 03, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 3, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Personal Injury and Auto Accident Attorney Bernard F. Walsh, helped support the North District of the Florida Highway Patrol's Troop "F" Holiday Party.



The annual event is both a social gathering for FHP members and families and a fundraiser to help fill the monetary gaps in budgets. Headquartered in Bradenton, Troop "F" is divided into Northern and Southern Regions and serves all of southwest Florida including Manatee, Sarasota, Collier, Charlotte, Lee, DeSoto, Highlands, Hendry, Hardee, and Glades Counties.



Attorney Bernard Walsh had this to say about the FHP party and fundraiser, "The men and women of the FHP dedicate their lives to protecting the people of Florida. Every day presents new challenges and dangers to members of law enforcement. Over the years I have personally worked with members of the Florida Highway Patrol and as the challenges they face have continued to grow, they have responded in kind with integrity. As the holidays are ending and we begin a new year, it is my hope that the people of Florida will keep in mind the service and sometimes sacrifice that members of law enforcement continue to provide, and offer their support."



About Attorney Bernard Walsh:



A highly experienced AV rated attorney and founder of the Manasota Trial Lawyers Board, Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America (APITLA), the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board Of Governors, the National Trial Lawyers Association and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.



Bernard Walsh is an active member of the Manatee and Sarasota Sheriff's Advisory Boards, the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council and the One Hundred Club for Law Enforcement in Manatee.



Partner at the Personal Injury and Civil Trial Law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh, Bernard Walsh has helped hundreds of Floridians get fair compensation for injuries. Additionally, Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent(r) rating on Martindale-Hubbell(r), a doctors and attorneys ratings website and is Superb rated attorney with Avvo.com.



Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh

5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton FL, 34203

Local: 941-752-7200



More information: http://www.GetMejustice.com/.

News Source: Shapiro Goldman Babboni and Walsh

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/attorney-bernard-walsh-supports-the-fhp-troop-f-north-district-holiday-party/