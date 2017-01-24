Attorney Brian O. Sutter Supported New Water System for Needy in Nicaragua

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Personal Injury Attorney Brian O. Sutter of All Injuries Law Firm has supported the construction of a new water system for the village of Guingajapa in San Nicolas, Nicaragua.



Personal Injury Attorney and civil trial lawyer Brian O. Sutter of the Port Charlotte Florida based All Injuries Law Firm has supported the development and installation of a new municipal water system for the small village of Guingajapa located in San Nicolas, Nicaragua.

The project entitled Guingajapa water system, was organized and operated by Food For The Poor, one of the largest international relief and development organizations in USA, specializing in benefiting the needy throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. Entirely supported by donors, the water system project addressed the dire need for residents of Guingajapa to have clean, safe drinking water.

Attorney Brian O. Sutter of All Injuries Law Firm had this comment about the completion of the project: ”We are proud to have supported this important program. In the USA we are so fortunate to have clean potable water available nearly everywhere, as such it’s easy for us to not fully understand the cost of not having clean water readily available in people’s homes. Besides the obvious issues of having water that is safe to drink, many do not realize the large amount of time and resources every day it takes for those who live without close access to clean water.

“In many cases family members will have to spend several hours a day simply collecting and hauling water to their homes from sometimes miles away. This time is valuable and has a cost. Time spent hauling water is time that could be spent in schools, at work or caring for family members. Food For The Poor is a great organization that works to improve the lives of the needy in Central American and the Caribbean. To see the completed project delivering clean water directly to people’s homes was very heartening.”

About Attorney Brian O. Sutter:

Attorney Brian Sutter practices personal injury, wrongful death, automobile accidents, workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability law from his office in Port Charlotte, Florida.

He is a member of the Charlotte County Bar Association, the Lee County Bar Association, the Litigation Section of the Florida Bar, the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar Association, the Florida Justice Association, the American Justice Association and the Workplace Injury Litigation Group. As a board member of the Florida Workers’ Advocates, he has actively lobbied on behalf of injured workers for several years and has served as its president.

He has been Board Certified in Florida Workers’ Compensation since 1990 and re-certified in 1995, 2000, 2005 and 2010. He is a member of the Executive Council of the Workers’ Compensation section of the Florida Bar Association. He enjoys an AV® rating, the highest possible from Martindale-Hubbell®.

