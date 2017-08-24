Attorney David L. Goldman Honored as Community Leader at Sarasota Men’s Conference

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney David L. Goldman from the Sarasota Personal Injury Law Firm Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh was honored by Sarasota community organizations, West Coast Center For Human Development and the Coalition For A Better Family.



Held at Michael’s On East, the annual awards ceremony entitled, ‘Flames of Distinction’ honored several members of the local Sarasota community for their ongoing efforts to improve the lives and quality of life of families in the greater Sarasota area who, lead by example and ‘pay it forward.’

David L. Goldman of the law firm Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez, & Walsh was one of the honorees. Also honored were Trevor Harvey, who headed the local chapter of the NAACP for over a decade, and local homebuilder and philanthropist, Lee Wetherington.

Mr. Goldman spoke of the importance of children having a positive male role model in one’s life, and how fortunate he was to have a supportive and loving father to mentor him. He noted that leaders in the community, such as teachers, coaches, other relatives, and even law enforcement officials, can help fill that void in the absence of a strong father figure. Dr. Eddy Regnier, an eminent local psychologist, spoke in great detail about studies demonstrating the positive effect of the male role models, whether fathers or father figures, particularly with respect to the need for children to “play” and know limits.

In accepting the award recognizing his longstanding contributions to local charitable organizations in our community, Mr. Goldman made reference to “Tikkun Olam,” a Jewish concept defined by acts of kindness performed to perfect or repair the world. He noted that what the honorees and the Westcoast Center all had in common was a sense of purpose to repair the world by helping others in our community who may be at a disadvantage. Mr. Goldman added that this was a universal mission felt by all people of good faith from diverse backgrounds, and that he looked forward to being able to continue to help serve the needs of our community.

Mr. Goldman is a member of the American Association of Justice, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, and the Southern Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Goldman is an Eagle Member of the Florida Justice Association and the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers, and received the prestigious Legislative Leadership Award by that organization in 1997.

David Goldman has a long-standing commitment to the community and has served as a board member of many civic organizations. He has worked extensively with the Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce, the Sarasota African-American Chamber of Commerce, Second Chance Last Opportunity and the Westcoast Center for Human Development. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Sarasota-Manatee Jewish Community Center and has been a director and member of the Endowment Fund of his local synagogue.

