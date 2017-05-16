Author Mahogany Star Sizzles with Sexy Sequence of Summertime Book Releases

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Author Mahogany Star brings the sizzle to summertime reading with a sexy sequence of new book releases. Star's new titles, "Sex Degrees of Separation" and "Summer's Heat" are sure fire temperature boosters for readers who aren't afraid of the steam.



Fans of urban erotica are in for a delicious literary treat. Simmering with fervor, pulsing with passion and boiling over with drama, Star's novels provide a double dose of sensual desire with their back to back releases. The works also serve to cement Star's position in the urban literary realm with four solid contributions. "Where Secrets Lie, What You Do In the Dark..." and "Where Secrets Lie, Pt. 2, Saying I Do" marked the author's introduction and captured reader's imaginations with female characters that were sassy, street smart and ambitious. Her uncanny ability to intermingle lives, relationships and sexual menageries not only engaged readers but also garnered her recognition with an "Urban Book Source Top Ten" nod.



With her third book, "Sex Degrees of Separation," Star lends a wicked twist to the commonality of 'six degrees of separation.' An erotic anthology, each short story unfolds one by one and climaxes in an epilogue with all the characters connected to each other via coincidence at a grand gala. Star's exploration of sexual appetites and urges and the measures individuals take to experience pleasure, provokes not only amusing imaginings but also serious introspection.



The concept of 'degrees of separation' takes on added dimensions as Star delves deep not only into the bedroom, but the hearts and minds of her crew. Nina is the happily married mom whose husband has her on a strict and stingy schedule for intimate encounters. Mia's marriage discontent finds her in heavy rapport with another married man. Sara's husband derides her to lose weight, and she does, working off the pounds intimately with her personal trainer. Rob is coaxed by a buddy to step out on his wife and to discreetly pay for what he wants. When he does, he finds he wants to continue to add the extra pleasure billing to his monthly list of debts.



Summer in "Summer's Heat" is one of the beautiful and lustful creatures from "Sex Degrees." "Summer's Heat" is her spellbinding journey from the streets of Brooklyn to the condos of Manhattan. Utilizing her supermodel looks, intelligence and street sophistication, Summer finds herself living her dream life while working as a madam and call girl. When true romance sidetracks her however, life forces her to choose between her love for her man and her love for her money.



Mahogany Star was born and raised in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, N.Y. She grew up in the notorious Sumner Housing Project. Living in the projects during the crack era she spent most of her free time indoors writing short stories. After years of sharing her creativity with her friends, she decided to expand on one of her tales and a full-fledged novel was born. Though working in healthcare administration for more than a decade and moving up the corporate ladder, Star always knew that writing was her gift and she pursued self-publishing. She currently resides in Long Island, New York with her husband and two children.



"Sex Degrees of Separation" and "Summer's Heat" add new meaning to hot fun in the summertime! They are available on Amazon at http://a.co/4jdMe0M and http://a.co/e2q3NFv and wherever books are sold.



Connect with Mahogany Star at https://mahoganystar.com and on Facebook at Author Mahogany Star and on Instagram at @MahoganyStar.



Watch the book trailer by Markus Watson, Your Video Ninja here at https://youtu.be/b-Hv1t2UUww.



