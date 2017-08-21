Back to School Deals 2017: DVDFab Offers Up to 35-percent Discount

BEIJING, China, Aug. 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, today launched its Back to School Deals for 2017, offering all the students and faculty members up to 35-percent discount on select DVDFab products before Sept. 11. Read on for more details.



25-percent Discounted Bundles and Single Products:

It’s again around the time for all the students and teachers to return back to school, and stores are busy preparing the new round of big promotions. This year, Fengtao Software has many very eye-catching deals to offer, and all the new purchasers can save big for buying their wanted products, bundle packages or single products.

Among the offers, some can save users 25-percent, including the lifetime versions of the DVD copy software, DVD decrypting tool, Blu-ray decrypting tool, and also the best-seller of all time — DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift — which covers 12 pieces of the lifetime products from the company and can meets the all-inclusive demands of users concerning copying, ripping, converting and creating DVDs & Blu-rays, converting videos between mainstream formats ready for popular portable and mobile devices, removing some cumbersome protections from DVDs, Blu-rays and the media contents from Apple. The discount only works before September 11.

Save 35-percent on Select Hot-Selling Bundles:

Apart from the above-mentioned all-in-one lifetime bundle and single products that are offered at 25-percent off, there are still some selected bundle packages being offered at 35-percent off, which are the lifetime versions of DVD Creator + Blu-ray Creator, which does the job of making professional level home DVDs & Blu-rays from users’ personal videos of any formats, with the beautifully designed DVD & Blu-ray menu templates; the Ripper Suite Pro, which consists of the DVD ripper software, the Blu-ray ripper software and the video converter software, capable of converting DVDs, Blu-rays and other videos to portable and mobile device ready videos, such as MP4, MKV, AVI, etc, with many flexible settings and stunning fast speed; and the Copy Suite Pro, which packs the DVD copy software, Blu-ray copy software and the Blu-ray to DVD converter software that are professional tools for users to backup DVDs, Blu-rays or convert Blu-rays to standard DVD format, respectively.

For the detailed information about the Back to School Deals of 2017, please refer to http://www.dvdfab.cn/promotion.htm/.

About Fengtao Software:

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 50 million global users. More information at: http://www.dvdfab.cn.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dvdfabsoftware

News Source: Fengtao Software Inc

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/back-to-school-deals-2017-dvdfab-offers-up-to-35-percent-discount/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.