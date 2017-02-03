Bank of Southern California NA Announces Promotion of Tony DiVita to Chief Banking Officer

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb 03, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL) announced that Tony DiVita has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. In his expanded role, he will continue to oversee new business origination and customer retention efforts, the Small Business Administration (SBA) Group, and bank marketing.



In addition, he is now responsible for the coordination and management of the entire loan process from sourcing to funding.



"Tony's leadership style and goal-oriented approach have had a tremendous impact on the success of our bank. This promotion acknowledges his many contributions," said President and CEO, Nathan Rogge. "He has consistently delivered results in a way that balances the needs of our customers, employees, and the bank," concluded Rogge.



DiVita joined Bank of Southern California in 2011 as Senior Vice President and Director of Sales and Marketing, and was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2015. He is a seasoned native San Diego banker with over 30 years of local banking experience.



About Bank of Southern California:



A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-mid sized businesses.



The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates seven branches in San Diego and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County.



