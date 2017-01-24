Belamere Suites Hotel Wins 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Hotels

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Belamere Suites Hotel today announced it has been recognized as the overall winner in the Romance category of the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice™ awards for Hotels, ranking #1 in America. In the 15th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. Winners were identified in the categories of Top Hotels, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance and Family. The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value and quality.



“Belamere Suites Hotel is proud to be recognized as TripAdvisor’s Best romantic hotel in America. Our unique suites with their over the top amenities and careful attention to personal detail have given our couples memories to share with each other that will last them a lifetime. Thank you to all of our guests who have made it possible for us to be awarded this extraordinary recognition.” – Belamere Suites Spokesman.

“For the past 15 years, TripAdvisor has relied on the experiences and opinions of our travel community that has explored thousands of hotels around the world to determine these celebrated awards,” said Barbara Messing, TripAdvisor chief marketing officer. “Travelers planning their trips for 2017 can find inspiration for some of the best places to book from this diverse group of outstanding accommodations around the globe.”

About Belamere Suites:

Opened in 2003 with 18 suites in Ohio, Belamere Suites now offers 35 suites showcasing four suite styles: the Ultimate Jacuzzi Suite, a Presidential Pool Suite, a two-story Royal Pool Suite, and the two-story Grand Royal Pool Suite. Each Pool Suite includes a private, heated, indoor pool nestled in an expansive 1500 square feet of comfort and seclusion. All suites feature exclusive amenities from oversized Jacuzzi tubs, luxurious Bela-Beds™, and fireplaces to catered European breakfasts and a-la-carte comforts including spa services, roses, wine, and champagne. Belamere pledges to care for an uncommon set of values: for marriage, romance, our guests, and for the community; where couples feel all they have to bring is love.

About TripAdvisor:

TripAdvisor® is the world’s largest travel site**, enabling travelers to unleash the potential of every trip. TripAdvisor offers advice from millions of travelers and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools that check hundreds of websites to find the best hotel prices. TripAdvisor branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, reaching 390 million average monthly unique visitors*, and reached 435 million reviews and opinions covering 6.8 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions. The sites operate in 49 markets worldwide.

*Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2016.

**Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, July 2016.

