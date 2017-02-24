Best Free Data Recovery Freeware – iCare Data Recovery

GUANGDONG, China, Feb. 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iCareAll Inc. is pleased to announce that it has released iCare Data Recovery Free as a complete “data retrieval freeware” for internal hard drive recovery, external hard drive recovery, memory card recovery, pen drive recovery, USB flash drive recovery and almost all storage devices in every data loss disaster.



With its simple user-interface built-in to the software, it makes the program stand alone among the rest of the data recovery freeware solutions on the market. iCare Data Recovery Free was designed as a complete data recovery program, which once only supported recovery of 1GB data for free, like most other shareware, and users had to pay if they wanted to restore data more than 1GB. This made a headache for many users that do not want to pay.

Today, iCareAll Inc. announces support for iCare Data Recovery Free as a complete free data recovery software for all home users, which is able to restore unlimited files for free without a license key.

“We support iCare Data Recovery Free as a 100 percent freeware in order to meet more users’ demand to resolve different data loss problems. Our aim is to help not only paid clients but also free users get rid of data loss trouble, so you can free download this freeware easily now whether you ever used iCare Data Recovery Free or this is the first time you know our product here,” said Tom Cutts, CEO of iCareAll Inc.

As the CEO of iCareAll Inc. said, iCare Data Recovery offers a FREE data recovery solution for all home users of Windows-based PCs. iCare Data Recovery Free has helped thousands of users out of various data loss issues. Many people like to use this software because it is not only free, but also easy-to-use.

ABOUT ICARE DATA RECOVERY FREE:

Supported data loss situations:

As data recovery software for all, iCare Data Recovery is designed with two recovery modes for its users to resolve problems when data gets lost due to different reasons. The Deleted File Recovery module is aimed to recover deleted data from emptied recycle bin or other media. The other recovery module Advanced File Recovery offers advanced recovery solution for lost data recovery from more complicated situations.

iCare Data Recovery Pro offers comprehensive data rescue solutions for recovering data from lost scenarios like recovering data after format , recovering deleted photos from sd card cellphone or errors like not formatted, RAW drive, virus attack, bad sectors, MBR corruption, partition deleted, system crash, etc.

Supported media:

iCare Data Recovery is a Windows data recovery tool that needs to be installed on Windows OS in order to use, but it supports to reclaim data from various media including SD memory card, thumb drive, portable hard drive, pen stick, XD card, CF card, digital camera and mobile phone and so on.

Supported system:

iCare Data Recovery is Windows based data recovery software, which fully supports Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 including 32 & 64 bit.

Price and Availability:

iCare Data Recovery Free is freeware which supports its users to free download and recover unlimited data from any media.

To know more details about this freeware and free download it, please go to: https://www.icare-recovery.com/data-recovery-free.html

Get More about iCareAll and its Products:

iCareAll Inc. was specialized in data recovery software and recently also developed some other tools including:

iCareAll PDF Converter – It supply users with free solution to convert PDF to word and also other formats like Image, Excel, PPT, HTML and vice versa. The free version without any code enables users to convert the first five pages, so you need to buy a code in order to make full use of this tool to convert PDF files that are more than 5 pages.

iCareAll PDF Editor – It is compete freeware for editing PDF files, such as adding or removing unwanted contents from the PDF file. Free download: http://www.icareall.com/pdf-editor/.

iCareAll Video Converter – It is a free tool which supports to edit / trim / crop / merge video file and convert it to any other video format. Learn more: http://www.icareall.com/video-converter/.

For more information about iCareAll Inc. be free to visit http://www.icareall.com/.

