Breast Augmentation: Preparing for a Successful Recovery

Breast augmentation, while normally used to enhance the size of the breasts, can also be used to improve breast shape and symmetry. Like any surgical procedure, breast augmentation does require a certain amount of recovery time. The following tips will help you remain as comfortable as possible while you recuperate.

Immediately After the Surgery:

It is normal to experience some swelling, bruising, and discomfort for the first couple of weeks following breast augmentation. Dr. Apesos will prescribe pain medication to help alleviate the discomfort. We recommend that you create a comfortable spot with plenty of pillows where you can relax. It also helps to have ice packs available to reduce swelling and discomfort. You should avoid sleeping on your stomach for at least two weeks following the procedure. For your safety, you should also arrange for someone to be with you for the first 24 hours following your surgery.

Returning to Work:

Most patients are able to return to work about a week following surgery; however, you may want to schedule a little extra time off to allow yourself more time to heal. You should avoid strenuous activity or exercise and heavy lifting for about a month following your surgery.

The Results:

It does take a few weeks for your breasts to achieve a natural appearance. Initially, you will notice some swelling. Your breasts may also feel unusually firm and sit high on your chest. This should resolve in a few weeks.

Dr. Apesos is board-certified in plastic surgery and has more than 30 years of experience performing breast augmentation and numerous other cosmetic procedures.

