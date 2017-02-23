Bridgeport schools learn about energy savings

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Exempted Village School District Board of Education heard some interesting facts about its energy consumption and savings on Wednesday.

Julie Birchfield of Energy Optimizers told the five-person panel, Superintendent Zac Shutler and Treasurer Dana Garrison that they would be receiving four updates a year from now on. She provided the information during the board’s monthly meeting in the campus media center.

“You will receive quarterly performance updates so you can see the project’s progression through the different stages for the first year,” Birchfield said. “We’ll do this for three years.”

She said the district has saved around $38,000 since going to this project.

“Obviously, we can’t control the rates on the energy costs, but some of the things that were put into place prior to my arrival have helped to level that out,” Shutler said. “If we didn’t implement the project, then we’d be paying much more.”

He said the district is entirely lit with LED bulbs.

“We have more efficiency, so it was a win-win,” he added.

Meanwhile, several students were recognized for their accomplishments, both in the classroom and in athletics. Each was presented with a certificate of appreciation from Shutler and board President Don Cash.

December/January Students of the Month included Jaren Tucker (freshman); Abigail Vitale (sophomore); Nicollette Cook (junior); and Caleb Nelson (senior).

Eleven middle and elementary school students were recognized for their work with morning announcements and recycling efforts around the school. They were Jonathan Bugaj, Cooper Dulesky, Zachary McKivigan, Adam Sommer, Neil White, Kolt Hess, Kelci McNeal, Riese O’Kernick, Kaden Otte, Jamison Springer and Malechi Lewis.

“It’s always great to see parents and family members in attendance to see their son/daughter get recognized for something good they have accomplished,” Shutler noted.

Article by:

KIM NORTH

knorth@theintelligencer.net