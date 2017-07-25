Can CoolSculpting Cause Weight Gain?

Recently, a client mentioned reading a study about liposuction. The researchers concluded that fat is “redistributed” to other areas of the body after treatment. Her question was if CoolSculpting had the same risk. Could fat return, but simply be redistributed to another part of the body? So, today’s article addresses the question, “With CoolScupting, is there a risk of fat returning to the body, only in a different place?”

Here is one thing that needs to be made very clear, fat cells cannot return, either with CoolSculpting or liposuction. When it comes to CoolSculpting, the fat experience cell death and are absorbed into the body, then expelled as waste. Additionally, during a liposuction procedure, the fat cells are physically removed. Once those fat cells are gone, they are gone forever, never to return. It is impossible for those fat cells to become “redistributed” to other parts of the body.

Nevertheless, a person is still able to gain weight. If, after a CoolSculpting or liposuction procedure, a patient does not maintain their weight with a healthy diet and lifestyle, the fat cells in other parts of the body can and will grow larger. The result is that a person will gain weight. Moreover, because of having had CoolSculpting or liposuction treatments, those areas would remain smaller because of the lack of fat. Does that make sense?

CoolSculpting does forever decrease the number of fat cells in the treated area. Because there are fewer fat cells in the area treated, that section of the body simply will not and cannot grow as much as in untreated areas. Consequently, the weight gain is not as pronounced in the areas treated by CoolScupting. The same things happened when there is weight gain after liposuction.

Today’s article attempted to answer, “Can CoolSculting cause weight gain? Weight does not simply shift from one part of the body to another because a person underwent CoolSculting. Any weight gain is unrelated to the CoolSculpting. However, because there are fewer cells in the treated areas, there can be a noticeable difference between treated and untreated areas if a person does gain weight.

Do you need more information? What haven’t we covered yet that is important to you? If you would like to talk about CoolScuptiing and weight gain, or a related topic, please contact us.

