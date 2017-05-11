Capital Subaru of Greensboro to donate $42,000 to Group That Comforts Widows

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 11, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Over the last nine years, Subaru of America, Inc. has donated more than $94 million to national and local charities across the United States through its annual Share the Love event. For the second year in a row, Capital Subaru of Greensboro, North Carolina selected NOW WHAT – A NETWORK FOR WIDOWS in Greensboro as its charity of choice.



As one of this year’s hometown charity partners, NOW WHAT will revive a check for nearly $42,000 to help the organization raise awareness and hope for widows to rediscover their physical, mental, social and spiritual purpose.

During the annual Share the Love event, Subaru donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to a host of charitable partners, per the selection of each customer. This year, Capital Subaru upped the ante by setting aside an additional $100 per vehicle sold. Each Subaru retailer selects a hometown charity from their community to support, adding more than 660 local causes to the Share the Love campaign.

Subaru’s donation is the largest single donation NOW WHAT has ever received from a corporation and Capital Subaru is the only corporate sponsor the organization to date has had. The check presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at a catered dinner for 100 NOW WHAT members and the Capital Subaru staff at Capital Subaru, 801 E Bessemer Ave, Greensboro, N.C.

“Hundreds of widows come through our doors every year with many requiring a great deal of support in many areas,” said John Bowman, one of the organization’s founders. “NOW WHAT provides a way for widows and widowers to network with each other and find support and encouragement.”

“This incredibly generous Share the Love donation from Subaru of America and Capital Subaru of Greensboro ensures that we can go on to help widows and widowers begin to face the new reality of living as singles.”

Bowman stressed that the Share the Love donation is exclusively earmarked for ongoing programs centered in the Greensboro area. “Every dollar from Subaru will go directly toward the support and encouragement of those feeling isolated and vulnerable through the loss of their spouse,” he said.

“Subaru is proud to partner with NOW WHAT as part of the ninth annual Share the Love event,” said Lex Depp, Jr., General Manager at Capital Subaru. “We are thrilled that this donation will help lift the spirits of good people in need of support in our local community.”

“Most widows have no idea of how to purchase and/or take care of an automobile,” said Depp. “Generally, that has never been their responsibility. The team at Capital Subaru of Greensboro assist our widows in an honest, fair, and friendly manner that gives them comfort and peace of mind in an area many know nothing about. And the money we raise through Share the Love provides programs and events that helps us continue to raise awareness and support for widows.”

More information about Capital Subaru of Greensboro: http://www.capitalsubarugreensboro.com/.

About Subaru Love Promise:

The Subaru Love Promise is just that. A promise. It is a promise to do right by our community by partnering with nonprofit education, health, community, environment, and animal organizations – to set Subaru apart through our deeds and the deeds of our partners. To be unlike any other car company by doing what is right and good, just for the sake of doing it.

Learn more: http://www.capitalsubarugreensboro.com/subaru-love-promise.htm

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Thornton

Sokal Media Group

[email protected]

704-497-4334

News Source: Capital Subaru of Greensboro

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/capital-subaru-of-greensboro-to-donate-42000-to-group-that-comforts-widows/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.