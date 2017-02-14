‘Certification of Japanese Food and Ingredient Supporter Store Overseas’ Information Session

SAN FRANCISO, Calif., Feb 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In San Francisco on February 27, 2017 the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan will hold briefing sessions and exchange meetings aimed at promoting understanding of this system and expanding the number of supporter store certifications for restaurants and retail stores, Japan Products Promotions announced today.



This session is the first information session held by the Japanese government in the United States for the "Certification of Japanese Food and Ingredient Supporter Store Overseas."



This system is a project of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan, and was organized through the "Certification of Japanese Food and Ingredient Supporter Store Overseas" set forth on April 1, 2016, to strengthen overseas deliveries of Japanese-produced agricultural, forestry and fishery products and foods.



This briefing session will be held in two parts. The first part will explain the "Certification of Japanese Food and Ingredient Supporter Store Overseas" system, and introduce the merits of certification as a supporter store, provide guidance on local applications and other issues, and unveil Supporter Stores in San Francisco. The second part will be a networking session, providing opportunities for confirming the details of the supporter store certification procedure in San Francisco and for exchanging information with distributors dealing with Japanese foodstuffs.



Date / Time:

February 27, 2017 (Monday).

- Session 1: 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.)*

- Session 2: 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)*

* Participation Fee: Free, the first 50 applicants will be accepted for each session.



Venue:

The SF Vault

415 Jackson St. Suite B, San Francisco, CA 94111

http://www.thesfvault.com/#anchor-location



How to Apply:

Please email the administration office. (Contact information below).



*Application deadline is Tuesday, February 21, 2017.



SESSION PROGRAM:



Introduction:

1. About the "Certification of Japanese Food and Ingredient Supporter Stores Overseas."



Video message from authorized store: "Sushi Ran" Japanese restaurant CEO Mr. Yoshimori Tome, and others.



2. Introduction of Certification Body in San Francisco.



3. Introduction of supporter stores in San Francisco.



4. About the quality and use of Japanese food and ingredients.



Lecturer : ZEN-NOH AMERICA CORPORATION Mr. Ryuta Kawano;

Mutual Trading Co., Inc. Mr. Masaomi Abe.



Interaction:

Network opportunity with members of Japanese import and distribution companies.



More information: http://www.maff.go.jp/j/shokusan/syokubun/suppo.html



For further inquiries:

Japan Product Promotions Inc.

Administration Office

Mr. Nakata, Saeki, Nantani

Phone: 323-736-6569 (Nantani)

Email: japan@wattentionla.com

News Source: Japan Products Promotions

