CFC Tradition Business Roundtable Event at the Tradition Town Hall

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connecting Our Modern Business Community Series presents: “The CFC Tradition Business Roundtable.” Host Mike Mulleady of the Treasure Coast Opportunity Network will be joined by Dr. Gerard Khourie and Donnelyn Khourie for this roundtable discussion on Thursday, August 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Christ Family Church at Tradition Town Hall in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



This free event will include a roundtable discussion focusing on learning, growing and connecting businesses in Tradition, Florida and surrounding areas.

Christ Family Church at Tradition, Florida offers a place for people and families to belong, fit in, make new friends and find an authentic sense of community. Everyone is invited, welcomed, accepted and valued here. Christ Family Church at Tradition is connecting our modern community with the traditional message of Christ.

Connecting Our Modern Business Community Series is made up of seminars, presentations and talks featuring experienced, knowledgeable and local authorities. All events from this series are hosted at the Port St. Lucie Church; Christ Family Church at Tradition Town Hall, in Tradition, Florida.

Where: Christ Family Church at Tradition (Tradition Town Hall), 10799 SW Civic Ln, Port St Lucie, FL, 34987.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

More info at: https://www.cfctradition.com/

When: Thursday, August 31, 2017. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Treasure Coast Opportunity Network, visit: http://tcoppnetwork.com/

For more information about Christ Family Church at Tradition, visit: https://www.cfctradition.com/

Twitter: @cfctradition

More Information and Media Contact:

Chris Robertson

Events Coordinator, Operations & Development

Christ Family Church at Tradition

[email protected]

ph: 772-466-2000

