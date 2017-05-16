Chesterfield County Public Schools (VA) Expands Synergy Solution to Include Online Registration

CHESTERFIELD, Va., May 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, has been selected by Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) to implement the company’s Synergy Online Registration module, augmenting the district’s existing Synergy solution.



CCPS has been a Synergy partner district since 2012, using Synergy Student Information System, TeacherVUE® Portal With Gradebook, and Synergy Special Education to manage data for more than 58,000 students in 63 schools.

Synergy Online Registration is designed to work seamlessly with other Synergy modules to simplify the school registration process, eliminating the need for district staff to enter new student data as well as the cost and inconvenience of printing and distributing registration packets. The district will be able to configure the module to match its business practices and deliver an intuitive, self-serve interface to parents in over 20 languages.

“Synergy Online Registration not only saves time for busy parents and district staff, but also provides safeguards to ensure that the student data entered is accurate, complete, and properly formatted,” said Bob Weathers, CEO for Edupoint. “We are pleased that Chesterfield County has chosen to extend the value of their Synergy solution with online registration and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

Synergy Online registration currently serves more than 1.5 million students nationwide.

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower all K-12 stakeholders with the tools they need to improve student achievement.

The fully-integrated Synergy® Education Platform includes Synergy® SIS, the most powerful K-12 student information system available today, Synergy® LMS, an all-in-one learning and assessment platform, and Synergy® SE, a comprehensive special education data management system. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support more than 3.5 million students.

