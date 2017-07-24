City of Placentia CA Votes 5-0 to Enter Into Agreement with 5 Bars to Develop Wireless Master and Marketing Plan

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities, as a premier provider of wireless master plans, asset marketing agreements and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States, announced today Placentia’s City Council unanimously voted to authorize staff to enter into an agreement with 5 Bars Communities. Placentia is known as a pristine bedroom community, which has ranked in the top 5 best places to live in California in recent years.



A primary reason for entering into an agreement was 5 Bars Communities’ ability to preserve local control over assets while working with the carriers. This effort will preserve Placentia’s aesthetics, while enhancing coverage throughout the city. The comprehensive program encompasses intelligent infrastructure technologies, Smart City initiatives and 5G wireless planning.

“After careful consideration, I am happy to support a contract with 5 Bars because it provides several important benefits to our City. This agreement will allow us to maximize the revenue generated from City resources, improve connectivity, protect Placentia’s local control and preserve the character of our community,” said Chad Wanke, City of Placentia’s Mayor Pro Tem.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the applications process. In collaboration with the carriers, 5 Bars will streamline applications with a predictable process while preserving aesthetics. The State of California is looking to pass preemptive legislation SB649 intended to reduce control over ROW.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside the City of Placentia’s leadership as they look to advance their wireless footprint in the growing environment for 5G and Smart City infrastructure,” said Monnie McGaffigan, President, 5 Bars Communities.

5 Bars will act as an advocate for the City, offering its intelligent platform which provides an ongoing solution that identifies opportunities for wireless collocation, while minimizing impacts from wireless facility siting decisions. The decision for Fresno to partner with 5 Bars was based on maintaining control, preventing visual blight and increasing connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. The solution will be the basis to deploy Smart City, enhance business investment and improve city services.

