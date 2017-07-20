Clifford McDonald, MD and Alison Laufer-Halpin, Ph.D., of the CDC Discuss the Human Microbiome on C. diff. Spores and More

ATLANTA, Ga., July 20, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation’s “C. diff. Spores and More Global Broadcasting Network” is honored to announce Doctors McDonald and Laufer-Halpin as our guest speakers on July 25, 2017 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on C Diff Radio (www.cdiffradio.com).



These leading topic experts will be discussing significant ways to unlock the mysteries of the human microbiome; how it affects our health, the immune system, and why it is so important to protect it.

As part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) efforts to protect patients and slow antibiotic-resistance, the CDC is investing in research to discover and develop new ways to prevent antibiotic-resistant infections.

About the C Diff Foundation:

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded in 2012 by Nancy C. Caralla, a nurse who was diagnosed and treated for Clostridium difficile (C. diff.) infections.

Through her own journey and the loss of their father to C. difficile infection involvement, Nancy recognized the need for greater awareness through education about research being conducted by the government, industry, and academia and better advocacy on behalf of patients, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide working to address the public health threat posed by this devastating infection.

