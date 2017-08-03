CMBA Invites Phil Laren of MCT to Speak on Panel Session at its Annual Loan Servicing and Newly Created Mortgage Technology Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that its Director of MSR Services Phil Laren is scheduled to speak on a must-attend panel session. The panel will be hosted by the California Mortgage Bankers Association (CMBA) at their annual Loan Servicing and Technology Conference in San Diego Calif. from Aug. 6 to 8 at the Westin Hotel.



Location: Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, California Ballroom C (2nd Floor).

Day: Mon., Aug. 6, 2017.

Time: 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. (PDT).

Speakers:

Stephen Fleming, Phoenix Capital, Inc.

Phil Laren, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT)

Bob Dowell, Incenter Mortgage Advisors LLC

What: MSR Markets – Navigating the Waters

What should be on your radar

Strategies around retaining or selling

Topics that will be covered include:

The current originator market color

The current bulk market

The co-issue market outlook

Why build an MSR portfolio?

Does subservicing matter?

When should you sell bulk?

Should you finance your MSR portfolio?

Should you hedge your MSR portfolio?

Are there hidden risks that lenders should know about?

Are there hidden benefits?

About MCT Speaker Phil Laren:

Mr. Laren is as a service group leader on MCT’s management team, focused on managing and expanding the company’s MSR Services. MCT’s mortgage servicing software, the Desktop Servicing Model, was created by industry veteran Phil Laren. Mr. Laren has 29 years of experience in capital markets, predominantly in servicing. He is experienced in all aspects of servicing, modeling, pricing, trading, negotiating, hedging, risk analysis, accounting analysis and operations. Mr. Laren is also very experienced in building teams and managing traders and analysts (mostly Ph.Ds and MBAs who speak more Math than English). Mr. Laren holds advanced degrees in statistics and econometrics.

About MCT:

Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) is a capital markets-focused risk management and advisory services company providing independent analysis, training, hedging strategy and loan sale execution support to clients engaged in the secondary mortgage market. Founded in San Diego, California in May 2001, the company has expanded to include field sales and support offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco and Charlotte.

MCT is a recognized leader in the industry and currently supports more than 150 clients on the HALO (Hedging And Loan sales Optimization) Program. The company also develops and supports MCTlive!™, an award-winning real-time, trading and best-execution secondary marketing platform. MCT’s LockCentral™ is the industry’s largest outsourced centralized lock desk service. In addition, MCT offers a suite of tools and supporting guidance for MSR needs. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

About CMBA:

The California MBA serves to represent the residential and commercial real estate finance industry before all governing bodies. The California MBA encourages and promotes sound business practices and honesty in marketing, origination, lending and servicing of mortgage loans through our educational and networking opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.cmba.com/.

