Critical Healthcare-acquired Infections Expo comes to Las Vegas to Address C.difficile Concerns and Patient Risks

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug. 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation welcomes Dale Gerding, MD, FACP, FIDSA, and Professor of Medicine at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Illinois and Research Physician at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital as Conference Chair of the upcoming 5th Annual International “C.diff. Awareness Conference and Health EXPO,” taking place on November 9 and 10, 2017 at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas, Thomas and Mack Center, 2nd Floor Pavilion.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clostridium difficile infection (C. difficile) “has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals and costs up to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs for acute care facilities alone.”

Statistics provided by the CDC suggest that C. difficile cause nearly 500,000 infections in patients in the U.S. annually. In one study noted by the CDC, among infected patients, nearly 29,000 died within 30 days of being diagnosed, and more than half of those deaths (15,000) were directly attributable to a C. difficile infection.

Dale Gerding, MD, FACP, FIDSA joins 25+ internationally recognized experts in health care, academic, and industry leaders to discuss the burden of Clostridium difficile infections (C.difficile, C.diff., CDI) and prevention, treatments, diagnostics, research, clinical trials, with Microbiome research, Infection Prevention, Irritable Bowel Syndrome treatments and clinical trials, Environmental Safety, Fecal Microbiota Restoration, Antibiotic Stewardship and more.

To learn more about the program and guest speakers: https://cdifffoundation.org/cdiff2017guest-speakers/

All attendees will have the highest levels of peer networking and learning opportunity at the International C.diff. Awareness Conference and Health EXPO. The conference program builds in time for face-to-face interaction between attending executives, corporate representatives and industry experts exhibiting at the health expo.

Attendee Linda Jablonski, RN, BSN said about the 2016 conference, “The information shared at the conference provided up-to-date studies and important information that help us all save lives.”

We sincerely thank the following Sponsors for their continued support and for joining the C Diff Foundation in promoting diff. Awareness worldwide:

– Diamond: Synthetic Biologics.

– Gold: Clorox Healthcare, Seres Therapeutics, ROCHE, Rebiotix, Nestle Health Science, Xenex.

– Silver: SporeGen, Tru-D, Pfizer, Environmental Disinfection Management, Surfacide.

– Conference Shuttles Sponsored by Sterilize RD ™ RAPID UVC DISINFECTOR.

We would also like to thank the following organizations:

This conference is supported through an educational grant from Sanofi Pasteur US.

This activity has been supported by an independent patient advocacy grant from Merck & Co., Inc.

LEARN MORE:

Visit https://cdifffoundation.org for more information. Contact Denise Graham for registration and media inquiries [email protected] or Mobile (202)-294-6314.

About the C Diff Foundation:

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100 percent volunteering professionals dedicated at supporting public health through education and advocating for C. difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, environmental safety, and support worldwide.

