Current Builders Selected as General Contractor for 5500 Broken Sound Residences

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (www.CurrentBuilders.com) announced they have been selected as the general contractor for the 5500 Broken Sound Apartment project located in the Arvida Park of Commerce (APOC) in Boca Raton. New Century Companies is the developer of the 180 unit multi-family rental apartment community valued at $25 million.



“We have been fortunate to work on a number of projects in APOC including Boca Colonnade, the North 40 Lobby, the Siemens building, and Allure Boca Raton,” said Current Builders’ President Michael Taylor. “The 5500 Broken Sound project rounds out Current Builders’ contribution to this dynamic, mixed-use complex. We are honored to have been selected by New Century Companies for this endeavor.”

The 5500 Broken Sound Residences project is the complete new construction of a 180 unit multi-family rental apartment community. The project contains eight–three story residential multifamily apartment buildings and a clubhouse with swimming pool. Site improvements include paving, water, sewer and drainage systems, site lighting, landscape and irrigation and all infrastructure associated with the construction of a complete, turnkey rental apartment project.

“The project will utilize a specialty forming system, known as tunnel forms, an area of expertise for Current Builders wholly owned subsidiary, CB Structures, Inc.,” explained Rolf Severtson, Executive Vice President of CB Structures. “This structural system allows for elevated decks and bearing walls to be cast monolithically, allowing for increased construction speed, reduced cost and a better performing building for the client.”

About Current Builders:

Established in 1972, the award-winning Current Builders is a full-service general contractor with construction volumes of over $150 million annually. Current Builders is recognized as the eighth largest contractor in South Florida by South Florida Business Journal and 18th largest in the state of Florida by ENR Southeast.

Credited with more than 40,000 residential units, 15 million square feet of office/industrial space and 250,000 square feet of retail space, CB’s project portfolio features all building types.

