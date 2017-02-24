Debunking Common Myths About Breast Augmentation

Although it is one of the most common cosmetic procedures, there is still a great deal of misinformation and misunderstanding regarding breast augmentation. The following seeks to separate fact from fiction regarding some of the most common breast augmentation myths.

Myth 1:

It is easy to tell when someone has implants.

The goal of any plastic surgery procedure, including breast augmentation, is to create a natural looking result. Dr. Apesos will work with you to choose an implant that will give you the fullness and shape that you desire while still appearing natural and in proper proportion with your frame.

Myth 2:

A particular implant will produce the same result in each patient.

Every woman is different, and a number of factors will determine the final results of your breast augmentation, including the placement of the implant, the condition of your skin, and your size. While it is helpful for you to provide pictures of the type of look that you are trying to achieve, it is also important to look at the range of results possible on individuals with a build and configuration similar to yours to get an idea of the type of result that you might expect.

Myth 3:

I can choose a specific cup size when selecting implants.

Cup size is not an accurate way of determining the size of a woman’s breasts. A 36B from one bra manufacturer will not fit the same as a 36B from another manufacturer. A 36B will also have a slightly different cup size from a 34B. When choosing implants, it is important to focus on the volume that will create the fullness and dimension that you want instead of a particular cup size.

Myth 4:

There is one technique that is best for performing a breast augmentation.

There are a variety of breast augmentation surgical techniques. Each method has its pros and cons, and no technique is considered better than another. Dr. Apesos will help you understand your various options and work with you to arrive at the technique that is most appropriate for your body type, needs, and desired outcomes.

Myth 5:

I am too old to consider breast implants.

Age does not necessarily prevent you from being a candidate for breast augmentation. During the initial consultation, Dr. Apesos will ask you about your health conditions and medical history to ensure that you are healthy enough to undergo surgery.

