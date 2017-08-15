Denver Businessman Launches Website to Meet the Woman of His Dreams

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 15, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Chances are almost zero I’m the guy for you.” That’s one of the first lines Nate Rifkin, a single man in Denver, writes in the most bizarre dating profile online today. It’s not on any kind of app or dating site. Instead, Rifkin built an entire website entitled “Should You Date Nate” for one purpose: finding the woman of his dreams.



As Nate puts it, “If you’re a single woman in your 20s or 30s and you’re tired of meeting the same boring guys; if you’re interested in meeting someone who truly values you for YOU, loves to listen and cherishes living life to the fullest just as much as you, then this letter might change your life.”

His offer is simple. He’s willing to take a woman on a dream vacation anywhere in the world. The catch? They have to meet first and feel some chemistry.

He explains his website, appropriately titled ShouldYouDateNate.com, is his special effort to stand out. Nate admits it won’t resonate with 99-percent of women.

But for the one-percent of women who appreciate his clever approach, the Denver single paints an enticing picture of how things could end up: “Perhaps relaxing and getting cozy in front of a fire in a mountain-side condo after a fun day skiing Aspen; or enjoying frozen cocktails on a South American beach.”

Nate makes sure to mention he’s 6-foot 4-inches and doing quite well for himself in business. However, he’s certainly not shy about revealing his flaws. The Denver single admits he dropped out of college, went bankrupt, lived close to the poverty line and worked for years on the street-corner wearing a goofy costume.

This may be the first dating profile in history where a man proudly calls himself a “greedy capitalist pig,” writes about “I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant – Celebrity Edition” and even brings up zombies.

He’s bracing himself for the social media uproar this will ignite. Especially his website’s most controversial parts, when he brings up his strict political requirements.

Still, Nate’s optimistic: “All the hateful messages and embarrassment will be worth it, if I meet the woman of my dreams.”

View his bizarre website at http://www.shouldyoudatenate.com/.

