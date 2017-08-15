DIB Funding, Inc. Hires Top Crypto-Currency Developer Ambisafe to Create New Etherium Based DIBCoin 2.0, Also Announces Increased Conversion Rate

ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 15, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DIB Funding, Inc., the developer of DIBCoin, has hired Ambisafe, Inc. to create DIBCOIN 2.0 on the Etherium blockchain and to update our DIB Wallet. Public coin holders as of the exchange date will receive an exclusive exchange rate of two for one (e.g., 2 DIBCOIN 2.0 for every 1 DIBCOIN they hold). This will result in a 100-percent increase in the number of DIBCOIN held by each coin holder. The DIBCOIN currently held by DIB Funding, Inc, its management team and any “insiders” will not qualify for the exclusive rate. Instead, their DIBCOIN will be exchanged at a rate of one for one.



“Ambisafe will insure the security of DIB Wallet and give DIBCOIN 2.0 the ability to expand its utility as the company implements its business plan,” stated Adam Petty, President and CEO of DIB Funding, Inc. He also states “Our main goal in everything we do is to increase the value of DIBCoin 2.0 to the benefit of the coin holders and affiliates.”

“A few weeks ago, we announced the intention of developing an Etherium based DIBCoin on our website, DIBCOIN.US, with an exchange rate of one to one,” stated Adam Petty. “Since a coin swap wasn’t part of our original game plan, we are going to reward our loyal coin holders by increasing the exchange rate for DIBCOIN 2.0.”

“Creating DIBCOIN 2.0 on the Etherium blockchain is essential to DIB Funding’s business plan; as it will result in drastically lowered transactional costs,” stated Cheihk Mboup, DIB Funding, Inc.’s advisory board member. “This will give DIBCOIN 2.0 a competitive edge as it becomes a method of payment in the retail space.”

The majority of the coin swap will occur through DIB Wallet. Therefore, we request that all DIBCOIN held outside of the Livecoin and Cryptopia Exchanges be transferred to a DIB Wallet address (DIBwallet.com). We are working with the Livecoin Exchange to facilitate the coin swap for the DIBCOIN held there.

DIBCOIN has been properly delisted from Cryptopia. In doing so, they also suspended the ability to withdraw DIBCOIN from their exchange. While this has complicated the situation, DIBCoin held at Cryptopia will be eligible for the coin swap with DIBCoin 2.0. We are working on a solution that will make the coin swap as simple as possible for all our coin holders.

DIBCOIN currently trades under the symbol, DIBC on the Livecoin.net Exchange. When it is ready, DIBCoin 2.0 will trade exclusively on the Livecoin Exchange.

About Ambisafe:

Ambisafe is a U.S. Corporation with offices in San Francisco and Kiev, whose mission is to transition humanity to consensus-based governance. The founding team has been pioneering cryptocurrency development since 2010. Now they currently specialize in the issuance of Ethereum-based financial instruments and related services such as ICO and Exchange integrations. Some of the recent achievements include Polybius, Chronobank, and TaaS.

To learn more about Ambisafe visit the official website at https://www.ambisafe.co/.

About DIB Funding, Inc.:

DIB Funding, Inc. recognizes the monetary freedoms that are inherent in crypto-currency. We are dedicated to bringing that freedom to the average person’s everyday life. In that light, DIB Funding, Inc. launched its Affiliate Marketing Program through DIB Nation, the digital economy built around DIBCoin. DIB Funding is also the developer and owner of the crypto-currency, DIBCoin (and soon DIBCOIN 2.0). More information: http://www.dibfunding.us/.

