For many, the promise of CoolSculpting is just too good to be true. How many times have you seen a weight loss advertisement that claims to melt fat away? It never fails. At the end of those commercials is always a disclaimer stating results require diet and exercise. So, is it the miracle weight loss supplement producing the results or the diet and exercise program? Therefore, it is not uncommon for a person to ask, “Does CoolSculpting require a strict diet and exercise program?”

The answer is no. CoolSculpting is a procedure that can quite legitimately be described as causing the fat to melt away. When you use weight loss supplements, low-calorie diets, and intense workouts, you are burning calories. By burning more calories than you consume, you are forcing the body to release the energy stored in fat cells. Over time, and with continual effort, those fat cells become smaller, but they do not go away. On the other hand, CoolSculpting causes actual “cell death” of fat in the treated area. The cells are then absorbed into the system, and passes from the body as waste. Once cell death occurs, the fat cells are gone forever.

That said, diet, exercise, and an overall healthy lifestyle will optimize CoolSculpting results. While, in the treated area, the fat cells are permanently destroyed, if you have a calorie surplus, you will gain weight. While CoolSculpting does not require you adopt a diet and exercise program, it is only one tool for achieving your body image goals.

