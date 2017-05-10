Dorsten, Luebke Elected to Board of Directors

Sean Dorsten, President of H.A. Dorsten, Inc. and Dale Luebke, Executive Vice President of Minster Bank, have been elected to serve as members of the Board of Directors of Minster Financial Corp. Dorsten and Luebke have been elected to a three-year term at the annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Dorsten is a graduate of Heidelberg University and is currently serving on the Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance board. Dorsten has also served on boards for Auglaize Mercer Counties YMCA, Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce, Minster Civic Association, and Chief Builders. Sean and his wife, Sandy, reside in Minster with their three children. Mr. Luebke has been with Minster Bank for 15 years. Luebke is a graduate of Wright State University and Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin. He is currently serving on Boards for Grand Lake Health Systems and Ohio Living-Dorothy Love Retirement Center. Luebke has previously served on the board for Shelby County United Way. Dale and his wife, Nancy, reside in Ft. Loramie, and are the parents of three children. Orval Homan, who served for 26 years as President and CEO of Minster Bank, is retiring from the board after 35 years of service, including 19 of those years serving as board chairman. Also retiring, is Ron Dorsten, who has served for 15 years. Minster Bank, a local community bank, is headquartered in Minster, Ohio, and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Wapakoneta, and Vandalia Loan Production Office. Visit MinsterBank.com to learn more about Minster Bank.