Do’s and Don’ts to Increase Your Open Rate

If your email campaign is lagging and you’re not getting the open rate you want, then it may be time to look at your email content. Email marketing is inundating people’s inboxes, so creating a consistent strategy of do’s and don’ts will ramp up your results. Expect to see more action with the following do’s and don’ts.

Do’s

Provide awesome content

People sign up to receive your emails because they’re interested in the information you provide. They don’t want generic content. So, make sure your content is high-quality, relevant, and fresh. Also, deliver a variety of email content such as letters, offers, links to free e-books, and so on.

Catchy subject lines

The subject line is the first thing people will see when looking at their list of emails. If this doesn’t catch their interest, they may delete the email before even opening it. Find a succinct, interesting way to highlight your topic. Use action words to portray energy and excitement.

Visually appealing

You want your emails to attract attention so that people will read them and hopefully act on them. Before people read the content, they will visually scan the email. You want to create a layout that is attractive with the right amount of white space, bold headers and color where appropriate, use of images, and a brief concise narrative. If your email attracts the eye, the person will likely go on to read the text.

Engaging call to action

Use a short but engaging call to action at the end of your email. Include an offer with your CTA if possible. Use words that demonstrate urgency without sounding pushy. For example, encourage action within a certain time-frame to get a deal.

Don’ts

Avoid unrealistic promises and alarm language

Don’t use phrases that seem unbelievable such as “absolutely the best,” “100% guaranteed,” “this will change your life forever,” and other similar words. People are pretty smart and can tell when a company is over-promising. When this happens, chances are you will under-deliver, resulting in an unhappy prospect. Avoid exclamation points, or at least use them very sparingly. Exclamation points can have an irritating effect on people. Some people perceive these as the equivalent of someone yelling. The same can be said about ALL CAPS! It just comes across as rude, loud, and pushy. Another problem with some of these words and symbols is they flag spam.

Cut down on the external links

You don’t want many links in your email. Instead, give them everything they need in your written text and images. Of course, providing a few links to necessary information is fine, just don’t overdo it.

Eliminate all mistakes in the content

Make sure there are no spelling or grammar mistakes. Nothing reduces credibility like errors in your text. People will get the idea that you’re not legitimate or that you’re incompetent. Free software programs such as Grammarly help detect errors. You also want to be sure if you do use links that they work. No one wants to be sent to an error page or the wrong content when clicking on a link.

Don’t overdo it

Having an email campaign is definitely an important part of your marketing strategy. However, too many emails will defeat your purpose. You take the chance of irritating people. Find the sweet spot between too few emails and overkill.

Cut the begging

You have a great product or service to offer prospects, so eliminate the begging. Begging makes a company appear desperate as if they don’t really have a good product after all. Use positive language describing the awesome benefits of your offer, but never stoop to a begging tone of voice.

At Bash Foo, we help companies craft out a marketing strategy designed to win over customers. Contact us today for more information!

