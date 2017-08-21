Dr.Fone 5-Year Anniversary: An Update Journey to iOS 11 with Dr.Fone

LONDON, U.K., Aug. 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As data support and recovery software provider ‘Dr.Fone’ reaches its fifth anniversary, the company announces its provision of complete support for the latest iOS update – iOS 11. Perfect for those who are less tech-savvy than others or indeed those with precious data that they can’t afford to lose, Dr.Fone provides the perfect solution for a quick and pain-free iOS update.



The Dr.Fone software package offers advice on how to successfully download the update, ensuring that users gain 100-percent of the update’s possible benefits. It also offers peace of mind through its data storage, which customers can use prior to updating, as well as data and system recovery which is there should anything go missing. With so many of people’s vital contacts, photographs and media being stored only on their iOS devices, Dr.Fone is fast becoming an essential product for thousands of customers.

Dr.Fone has thought of everything when it comes to updating to iOS 11. Customers can take full advantage of its troubleshooting services as well as a clear step by step guide to successfully downloading the update, without disruption to their phone’s services and performance. The list of compatible devices include: iPhones 5S to 7 Plus; iPad 4th generation to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation and the iPod touch 6th generation. There is also support available for people wanting to downgrade their device.

In addition to offering its customers support in updating to iOS 11, Dr.Fone is also giving them the opportunity to win a brand new iPhone 8. Only need share this iOS 11 update guide to your Facebook and @dr.fone, invite your friends to like your post on Facebook. The more likes you get, the higher rate to win. Entrants can also up their chances of winning by liking and sharing the competition page on Facebook.

About Dr.Fone:

Dr.Fone is the world’s first company to provide iOS data recovery software and Android data recovery, providing many with peace of mind over their previous data. With over 5 years of experience in providing people top-ranked software and services, Dr.Fone has been dedicated to serving 50 million+ users. The company is proud to be offering new and existing customers security when it comes to updating their iOS devices.

Web: https://drfone.wondershare.com/

Competition page: https://drfone.wondershare.com/ios-11-update.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drfonetoolkit/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drfone_toolkit/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/drfone_toolkit

News Source: Wondershare Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/dr-fone-5-year-anniversary-an-update-journey-to-ios-11-with-dr-fone/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.