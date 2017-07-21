DVDFab Launches Holiday Special Offer: Save on All-In-One+ Movie Server

BEIJING, China, July 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fengtao Software announces its Summer Holiday Special Offer, offering a rarely seen chance for users to purchase the lifetime version of DVDFab All-In-One package and DVDFab Movie Server at only $479.



On July 21, Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, announces its Summer Holiday Special Offer. Offering a rarely seen chance for users to purchase its best-seller of all time — the lifetime version of DVDFab All-In-One package — and the stunning 4K UHD Blu-ray Player — DVDFab Movie Server — together at only $479, $119 less than buying the two products separately, and another storewide 25 percent coupon applicable on all the shareware software products. Read on for the detailed information.

Save $119 to Buy DVDFab Movie Server + All-In-One Lifetime:

DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime is the No. 1 best-seller of Fengtao Software, because it packs 12 lifetime versions of its shareware products into one bundle. Namely, the DVD copy software, DVD ripper software, DVD creator software, DVD to Blu-ray converter software, Blu-ray copy software, Blu-ray ripper software, Blu-ray creator software, Blu-ray to DVD converter software, video converter software and three other products.

DVDFab Movie Server is the recent achievement of Fengtao Software in the field of home multimedia appliance. It is designed as a perfect life companion to the company’s multimedia software products DVDFab, as it allows its users to directly output the DVDFab 10 copied ISO files, including DVDs and Blu-rays, to a 3.5 inch SATA hard disk drive inside the Movie Server. With future versions of DVDFab 10 and the firmware upgrades of the Movie Server, more copy modes and modules are to be supported. By doing so, users can easily manage and organize their movie collections with the smart Poster Wall feature, and watch them with native menu support, all in one place.

During the Summer Holiday Special Offer time period, which runs until August 14, 2017, all customers can purchase the All-In-One Lifetime and the Movie Server together at only $479, saving $119 compared to purchasing those two products separately.

Storewide 25 percent off on All the Other Products:

In addition to the amazing offers mentioned above, users can also enjoy 25 percent discount buying any software product, single or bundles, including the media player software, Passkey software, PC backup software and the iOS data recovery software. The only one product which is excluded from the 25 percent discount is the Movie Server, which is specifically explained on its product page.

For the detailed terms and conditions of DVDFab Summer Holiday Special Offer 2017, please refer to: http://www.dvdfab.cn/promotion.htm .

About Fengtao Software:

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users. More information at: http://www.dvdfab.cn.

