DVDFab New Year Resolution – Start the Brand-New 2017 with up to 40-percent Deep Discount

BEIJING, China, Jan 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- On January 20, Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, launches the 1st promotional sales to welcome the approaching New Year 2017 - offering a storewide 25 percent coupon on all its shareware products, with the only exception to the video converter software, which is being offered at 40 percent off. The warm-up promotion of 2017 starts today, and runs into February, closing on the 6th. Read on for the detailed story.



Storewide 25 percent off on All the Shareware Products:



To welcome the arrival of the all-new 2017 and also the upcoming lunar calendar based Chinese New Year, known to many westerners as the Spring Festival, Fengtao Software has made a very big resolution to offer a 25 percent decent discount on its storewide products, including its world famous DVD copy software, Passkey, media player, and also the data care portfolios covering the iOS data recovery software iFoneRestore and the PC Backup software. The coupon works on both the Windows versions and their MacOS counterparts.



If you are currently looking for an all-in-one solution package which takes care of all your diversified needs on DVD/Blu-ray backup, authoring and video conversion, this could be the perfect timing to get its No. 1 bestseller of all time - DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift.



The package packs all the lifetime versions of its DVD copy, DVD ripper, Blu-ray copy, Blu-ray ripper, and six other modules into one bundle. Besides, purchasing this package during this promotion time period not only saves you 25 percent, but also brings you an extra $20 Amazon Gift Card as a free gift. Make your resolution fast, as the offer shall end on Feb. 6, 2017.



Save 40 percent on the Awesome Video Converter Software:



The storewide 25 percent coupon mentioned above is not the only advantage you can take for granted during the promotion. There is also another 40 percent decent discount being offered to anyone who might be interested in the video converter software. DVDFab Video Converter is quite an amazing piece of video converter that has the capability to convert between any two video formats, popular or peculiar, so that users can watch their wanted videos on a certain portable or mobile device they own, such as an iPhone 7, an iPad Pro, a Google Pixel phone, or a Samsung Galaxy S7, etc. In other words, this video converter will convert all your video collections with just a few mouse clicks with outstanding video quality. If you want to take the advantage of the 40 percent discount, then don't wait too long.



For the detailed terms and conditions of the DVDFab 2017 Warm-up Promotion, please refer to http://www.dvdfab.cn/promotion.htm.



About Fengtao Software:



Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 50 million global users. More information at: http://www.dvdfab.cn.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dvdfabsoftware



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/hNj6zhw4_fc

