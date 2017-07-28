EaseUS Announces Great Upgrade on its Mac Cleanup and Optimizing Utility to Keep Mac Running at Its Best

NEW YORK, N.Y., July 28, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EaseUS announces a major update on CleanGenius for Mac that helps Mac users to clean up junk or large useless files in only a few clicks and run a MacBook or iMac faster with high performance. The new 5.0 version of its Mac optimizing tool tunes up latest macOS Sierra or previous Mac OS X effectively with many built-in features for better performance.



EaseUS CleanGenius for Mac, a smart Mac cleaner, clears junk files like system caches, user caches, system logs, user logs, downloads or trash away from Mac hard drive and free up much disk space for what accounts. After launching, information about the Mac machine is fully displayed including the distribution of memory, processor and the status of CPU.

Meanwhile, it starts to clean up web browsers’ plug-ins, extensions, cookies and caches from Safari, Google Chrome and Firefox. However, the bookmarks and browsing history would not be removed.

To maintain Mac with high performance, fair usage of internal memory makes sense. A common operation on Mac is to add more large files to the home folder until the warnings that it’s out of space. In unlucky cases, that always causes bootable failure. To leave enough storage space for normal system running, EaseUS CleanGenius for Mac can free up RAM that applications are occupied and slowing down Mac.

On the other side, Mac is usually cluttered with files and applications at startup. Managing startup apps makes Mac fast to boot up. This Mac optimizing utility can keep control on a list of login items whether are opened or not at the launch.

EaseUS Mac cleaner also can easily find duplicate files or identical copies that slow down Mac exactly and save much space to improve the processing speed. At the same time, it solves low disk problems and makes sure disk space well-organized.

Of course, this Mac optimizing tool shows clearly disk usage on HDD or SSD and keeps monitoring on how much space is occupied in real time. When the hard drive runs out of space, it will automatically alert of such risks to rearrange.

To empty out much disk space, uninstalling useless applications is a good practice to make Mac clean and speed up operations on Mac. The uninstaller feature in the Mac cleanup and optimizing software can remove apps into Trash along with caches, logs and preference thoroughly. By a series of Mac cleanup features, EaseUS CleanGenius speeds up Mac running with high performance and gets the most out of Mac machines no matter for work or daily life.

EaseUS CleanGenius for Mac is available now at: https://www.easeus.com/system-utilities/mac.htm

