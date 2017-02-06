EaseUS Launches Main Update of Interactive Interface for Data Recovery Wizard 11.0 to Improve Users’ Experience in Recovering Lost Data

CHENGDU, China, Feb 06, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 11.0 has just been released with brand new interface to simplify whole data recovery process to minimize cost and time. This popular data recovery software restores lost or deleted document, photo, music, video, audio and email from almost catastrophic data loss disasters like hard drive damage, disk or partition formatting, virus attack, system crash, partition loss, RAW partition, operation error, etc.



By EaseUS 11.0 version data recovery wizard, only three easy steps are needed to get everything lost back again. Tuned software interface guides users to locate where data loss occurs precisely, search for lost files at flashing speed and save lost data within just few of clicks.



After launching the data recovery program, quick scan automatically begins to retrieve corrupted files on storage media such as hard drive, SSD, USB, memory card, SD card, CF card, digital camera and music player. As quick scan ends, deep scan is running immediately to search for much more lost, hidden or inaccessible data thoroughly. The search results are displayed respectively and clearly for users to target recoverable files with ease.



There is nothing worse than losing data that matters most and is irreplaceable. Most often the reasons for data loss are accidental. Prompt data rescue takes effects when original data is not overwritten. EaseUS safe data recovery solution allows users to preview all recoverable data before jumping into recovery process.



Meantime, it's convenient to pause or resume scanning in the lost data tracking. When all lost or deleted files are retrieved, data filtering is much necessary to target the right files. On the interface, all found files are listed in order and easy to discriminate by file or file folder's name and the amount of lost files.



EaseUS deleted file recovery software does really help in putting deleted files out of Recycle Bin, recovering everything from formatted hard drive or partition, partition loss or RAW partition. This professional data recovery solution is an easy and effective attempt to save lost data as the user-friendly interface across all storage devices makes every step much clear.



New EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 11.0 is available now at:

http://www.easeus.com/data-recovery-software/



About EaseUS Software:



EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100,000,000 wonderful users in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com.



"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd."

News Source: EaseUS Software

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/easeus-launches-main-update-of-interactive-interface-for-data-recovery-wizard-11-0-to-improve-users-experience-in-recovering-lost-data/