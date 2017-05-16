EasyCut Studio launches EasySignCut Pro with Contour Cutting Capability

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As the world's leading sign-making solution provider, EasyCut Studio recently announced its newly-developed professional version of vinyl cutting software - EasySignCut Pro, The software includes a host of advanced features plus accurate contour cutting capability.



It offers users the easiest and most efficient way to making signs, lettering, logos, stickers and decals using a vinyl cutter or vinyl plotter. The Pro version is more meant for businesses that use the larger vinyl plotters.



EasySignCut Professional is a full-featured sign design and vinyl cutting software specifically created to be compatible with your vinyl cutter (plotter). The state-of-the-art software offers a vast amount of advanced functions and tools dedicated to designing and laying out all types of vinyl lettering, signs, decals, posters and graphic artwork to be cut out using a Vinyl Cutter. It allows you to get the maximum from your vinyl cutter.



With EasySignCut Pro Edition you can contour cut around vector artwork. Just print from EasySignCut using Registration Mark and load the printed sheet to your cutter. Then calibrate your cutter in simple steps for perfect contour cutting.



It giving you the ability to works with your installed TrueType fonts on your computer, and draw your own shapes for cutting. you can also import vector graphics in various formats (such as SVG, PDF). You may then edit or cut the graphics. Not just that, there is also the feature of Image tracing utility which allows automatic conversion of all kinds of images into cuttable vector graphics. You may even create your own image with the suite of powerful drawing tools that comes with the software. The software has a built-in library which features hundreds of preset shapes and available fonts for your design needs.



In addition, the software provides useful features such as:

• Print & Cut (Contour Cutting);

• Extended cutting length to cut longer than 72 inches;

• Weeding options to easily add weeding boxes and lines;

• Duplicate cutting;

• Cut by color;

• Tiling;

• Color layer alignment;

• Cut end action to go back to origin, advance a specified amount, or do nothing;

• 3D extrude effect;

• Import DXF, PLT;

• Welding layers of letters and shapes to overlap one another;

• Creating rhinestone templates;

• Converting selected text to outlines;

• Node editing tools;

• Adding drop shadows for the design;

• Applying various effects to the design (such as: 3D Rotate, Bulge, Canned, Lattice, Rhinestones, Shadow Layer, Title Crawl, Wave, Wrapper);

• Importing TTF / OTF font files;

• Support for break and split;

• Real-time laser cutting previews.



EasySignCut Pro - Vinyl Cutting Software supports a wide range of vinyl cutters, including Craftwell eCraft, Roland, GCC, Saga, ASC365, Seiki, BlackCat, USCutter, Liyu, Redsail, Cougar/Lynx, Pazzles Inspiration, Silhouette SD/CAMEO/Portrait, SilverBullet, VinylExpress machines, and etc. The software is compatible with both Mac and Windows.



More information: http://www.easysigncut.com/.



About EasyCut Studio:



EasyCut Studio is one of the most trusted and respected companies providing sign-making software and services since 2007. We are one of the leading sign making software solutions on a global market and we are still growing. Our products are shipped with digital vinyl cutting machines world-wide to a demanding and rapidly growing customer base in both the digital craft hobby market and the professional vinyl cutting market.



