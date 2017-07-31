Edmond Hooker, MD, Darrel Hicks, and Bruce Rippe Discuss Medical Mattress Contamination Issues on C.diff Spores and More, Aug. 1

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation’s, “C. diff. Spores and More Global Broadcasting Network,” is honored to announce Dr. Edmond Hooker, MD — Associate Professor of Health Services Administration at Xavier University, Darrel Hicks, a well-known hospital environment specialist and educator, and Bruce Rippe, CEO of Trinity Guardion, manufacturer of the Trinity Guardion Patient Protective Barrier, as our guest speakers on August 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on www.cdiffradio.com.



These leading topic experts will be discussing Dr. Hooker’s Clostridium difficile (C. diff.) research related to hospital beds and mattresses, the issues that prevent successful disinfection of soft mattress surfaces, the new regulatory landscape, and the proven solution to the problem. The data being shared will be beneficial to hospital nursing officers, infection preventionists, and environmental services professionals. Many healthcare professionals are unaware that hospital beds, which are the epicenter of patient care, can also be the epicenter of potentially life-threatening cross-contamination.

Trinity Guardion’s patient protective microbarrier is the first and only launderable and reusable mattress cover system specifically for medical beds. It’s designed to protect each patient and prolong the useful life of expensive high-tech hospital mattresses, by shielding the mattress and bed deck from every previous occupant’s microbial biome. More importantly, it protects each patient from residual pathogenic organisms such as C. diff., which can cause serious illness and death, and may be present even if previous patients were not symptomatic.

If you miss the live broadcast, access the podcast in the living library and listen at your leisure www.cdiffradio.com.



About Trinity Guardion:

Founded in 2010 and based in Batesville, Indiana, Trinity Guardion manufactures the Trinity Guardion® Patient Protective Barrier, the only reusable and launderable cover system for hospital beds and bed decks that is specifically engineered to block and eliminate pathogens such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff.). The system delivers a validated cleaning and disinfection solution that is proven to reduce infection rates.

About the C Diff Foundation:

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded in 2012 by Nancy C. Caralla, a nurse who was diagnosed and treated for Clostridium difficile (C. diff.) infections. Through her own journey and the loss of their father to C. difficile infection involvement, Nancy recognized the need for greater awareness through education about research being conducted by the government, industry, and academia and better advocacy on behalf of patients, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide working to address the public health threat posed by this devastating infection.

