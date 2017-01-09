Edupoint’s StudentVUE Mobile App Named Educents Top App for Kids

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The StudentVUE® Mobile app from Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, has been named a Top App for Kids by Educents, a parent- and teacher-directed online marketplace that shares new and innovative products designed to “get kids excited about learning.”



Like Edupoint’s StudentVUE web portal, the StudentVUE Mobile app works with Synergy Student Education Platform to help students stay informed and engaged with their education by providing day-to-day insight into their academic performance, school events, and classroom happenings. StudentVUE Mobile supports multiple languages for school districts serving diverse populations.

“Mobile devices are ubiquitous in students’ lives these days, and having the ability to access information and resources from their teachers using a phone or tablet is appealing and engaging for K-12 students,” said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer for Edupoint. “Our StudentVUE Mobile app provides students with the tools they need to be successful in the classroom and accountable for their learning.”

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower all K-12 stakeholders with the tools they need to improve student achievement.

The fully-integrated Synergy® Education Platform includes Synergy® SIS, the most powerful K-12 student information system available today, Synergy® LMS, an all-in-one learning and assessment platform, and Synergy® SE, a comprehensive special education data management system.

Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support more than 3.5 million students.

More information: http://www.Edupoint.com/.

*LOGO: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/16-0126-edupoint-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/edupoints-studentvue-mobile-app-named-educents-top-app-for-kids/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.