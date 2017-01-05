Email Sequence Writing Tips and Strategies

Your email list is a huge opportunity to take someone from curious or mildly interested to loyal customer in just a few emails. How do you achieve this though? How do you take the person who just signed up for a free download through a sales journey that results in them hitting the “buy” button?

Let Your Email Sequence Do The Talking

An email sequence is a powerful tool that helps you convert leads to customers. However, many people find the process intimidating, or don’t know how to create the type of emails that get the desired results.

Here are some tips that can help. You’ll need to tweak them depending on the nature of your business, but overall these ideas will dramatically increase open and conversion rates.

1. Send A Welcome Message

This is a simple step that gets overlooked. Don’t make the mistake of not establishing contact with a new subscriber right away. And don’t wait for weeks or months without making contact and expect that they will respond favorably to you when you finally ask them for a sale.

In this email, you can ask them a question or open a discussion, perhaps about the free content or service they got from you in exchange for their email address. This is also a good time to set some expectations. For example, you may let them know that you send out a weekly or bi-weekly email.

2. Tell Your Story/Introduce Your Team

People love stories. Your email sequence should definitely find a way to connect with the reader via story. You may also want to introduce other people in your organization, and perhaps mention your products and services.

3. Provide Valuable Information

This could be in the form of a how-to or tip. It could be related to your own products or services, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, it may be even better if it isn’t. It should be relevant, of course, but it shouldn’t necessarily be salesy. You are in the process of building trust and showing them that your number one priority is establishing a connection and adding value.

4. Ask For Their Input

Now is a good time to ask your readers a thought-provoking question. Or, you could ask your readers if there is anything they need. What are they struggling with, and how can you help?

5. Talk To Them About How You Can Solve Their Problem

Consider sending an email that contains a case study, or some testimonials from satisfied customers.

These are a few ideas for your email sequence. It’s extremely important that you have a clearly defined buyer persona to help you create emails that are tailored to your readers.

If you have two very different buyer personas (like B2B and B2C) you’ll want to segment your list and send out different email sequences.

From there, you’ll need to craft a different sequence to send to new customers. While this sounds like a lot of work, you are actually saving time and creating an efficient system for sending emails to people who will be more likely to read and respond to them.

It is of the utmost importance that you stay focused on delivering value to your reader with each and every email, and that you keep emails focused on your buyer persona. Make sure that the reader understands what you are offering and how it will benefit them, and make sure that you let them know what you want them to do with a clear call to action.

Finally, don’t forget to create an eye-catching headline that gets readers to open your email instead of ignoring it. This does take practice, and often a bit of tweaking to get it right.

Try out different styles, split test to get a better idea of what works. Don’t be afraid to experiment and play with headlines, content and CTA’s.

If you are struggling with your email marketing campaign and writing compelling copy for your email sequences contact Bash Foo today.

